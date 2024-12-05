Future Industry Insights (FMI) estimates that the automotive gudgeon pin industry will experience year-on-year growth of 4.3% in 2022, reaching approximately USD 3,149.4 million by the end of the year. The global Industry is projected to observe a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2027.

Valued at around USD 3.3 billion, the automotive gudgeon pin Industry is set for moderate growth, with a yearly revenue increase of just under 5% expected in 2022. A recent study by Future Industry Insights highlights the critical role of the afterIndustry in influencing overall sales within the automotive gudgeon pin industry.

The report also emphasizes the increasing importance of green combustion engine technologies in shaping the competitive landscape of the automotive gudgeon pin Industry, indicating a shift towards more sustainable practices in automotive manufacturing.

Research spots a few prominent attributes favoring adoption of gudgeon pins in automobile –

Growing proclivity for automation

Increasing demand for high efficiency, smart engine systems

Material innovation to deliver stronger, lightweight, and corrosion resistant products

Introduction of enduring gudgeon pins with high load capacity

Automotive Gudgeon Pin Industry Remains a Consolidated Landscape

The Industry structure analysis uncovers that the global automotive gudgeon pin landscape is fairly consolidated owing to significant presence of Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies. Accounting for more than 55% share in the global Industry value, Tier 1 players such as Mahle GmbH and Federal Morgul continue to augment investments in strategic acquisitions and collaborations, according to the report.

A majority of competitors operating in the global landscape of automotive gudgeon pin Industry are likely to focus on new product development and launches for an enhanced Industry position through a unique brand value. Moreover, the report points to a growing focus of a number of gudgeon pin manufacturers on extending product lifespan through diamond surface finishing.

Based on the mechanism, full floating mechanism remains highly preferred among manufacturers of automotive gudgeon pins, which has been attributed to the capability of full floating mechanism to facilitate power transmission to crankshaft from piston. The adoption of semi-floating mechanism on the other side is projected to progress at a moderate pace during upcoming years.

High-end Automakers Shifting to Titanium-based Gudgeon Pins

As indicated by the material-wise analysis of the global automotive gudgeon pin Industry, steel has been a prominent choice among manufacturers owing to superior efficiency to function within high temperature ranges, i.e. up to 3000 Celsius.

However, titanium is gradually emerging as a more lucrative and favored material type among key manufacturers of automotive gudgeon pins. Titanium-based gudgeon pins, projected for rapid growth in adoption especially for high performance vehicles, is earning higher popularity owing to an exceptional ability to function at temperatures as high as 15000 Celsius that is manifold compared to that of steel.

AfterIndustry Reflects Noteworthy Potential in Terms of Sales

Research evaluates the impact level of growing purchasing power of consumers on the overall sale of automotive gudgeon pins. With an increasing number of consumers actively investing in high-end cars, it is more likely that the subsequently growing demand for premium vehicle maintenance and servicing would fuel the demand for afterIndustry parts at a high pace. Automotive gudgeon pins are thus likely to discover lucrative adoption opportunities in both the segments, afterIndustry as well as OEMs, says the report.

Over 50% of the US consumer base prefers afterIndustry supplies of automotive components over expensive parts supplied by OEMs. While the US has been among the key automotive Industrys over the years, the aforementioned statistical figure will reportedly account for a significantly growing revenue share of afterIndustry in the automotive gudgeon pin landscape.

Key Players

Federal Morgul;

Mahle GmbH;

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.;

Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd;

Rheinmetall Automotive AG;

Ming Shun Industrial Co., Ltd.;

Elgin Industries; SAMKRG; KSPG;

Arias Pistons;

Burgess-Norton;

Ross Racing Pistons

Automotive Gudgeon Pin Industry By Segmentations

By Material Type:

Steel

Titanium

Aluminum

By Product Type:

Fixed Pin

Semi-Floating Pin

Full Floating Pin

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Two Wheelers

By Sales Channel:

OEM

AfterIndustry

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APAC

MEA

