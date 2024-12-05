Global Fire Truck Industry Forecast: Expected to Reach USD 8,549.6 Million by 2033, Expanding at a 3.9% CAGR | FMI Reports

The global fire trucks industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033, with an expected Industry value of USD 8,549.6 million by 2033. In 2023, the demand for fire trucks was approximately USD 5,741.6 million.

In recent years, the fire truck Industryhas experienced significant transformation, driven by the increasing need for reliable equipment and advanced firefighting technology. Heightened awareness of fire safety and the imperative to prevent fire-related fatalities have spurred the establishment of fire truck stations in rural areas.

Additionally, the presence of high-rise buildings, industrial complexes, and busy urban environments has created a demand for specialized firefighting trucks and equipment. Modern fire vehicles, designed to handle a variety of challenging situations, are gaining traction in the Industry, further contributing to its growth.

Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now!

Key Takeaways from the Fire Truck Industry Study Report

The United States continues to be the leading Industry for fire trucks and is poised to advance at a CAGR of 2.7% through 2033.

Due to Germany’s status as a global hub for automotive components, the demand for firefighting trucks is anticipated to surge at 5.5% CAGR through 2033.

China dominates the Asia fire truck Industry and is expected to progress at a lucrative 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The India fire truck Industryis thriving, with regional players expecting an annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Increasing production and sales of tankers is expected to increase this segment’s global revenue share from 29.9% in 2022.

“As natural disasters are getting more common, the establishment of rescue fire truck manufacturing facilities is expanding with federal support in several countries. Manufacturers and suppliers in the municipal fire department trucks are adopting new, creative strategies to get the most out of the intense competition”. – says FMI Analyst.

Competitive Landscape for the Fire Truck Industry

Considering there are so many well-established suppliers and manufacturers, the worldwide Industry is quite competitive for emergency response trucks. New Industryparticipants are imitating leading players like Rosenbauer and Oshkosh, who have strengthened their worldwide positions via advanced product developments and strategic collaborations.

Key Players

Rosenbauer International AG

Oshkosh Corporation

Magirus GmbH

Spartan Motors

Morita Group

REV Group

Naffco

Ziegler Group

Danko Emergency Equipment Co.

Zoomlion

Recent developments in the Fire Truck Industry

The REV Fire Group unveiled Vector, its first-ever electric engine in North America, during FDIC 2022 in April of that year. The engine was developed in collaboration with Emergency One Group LTD, a preeminent fire and rescue apparatus producer in the United States. Likewise, SCANIA created a hybrid vehicle for industrial and maritime use in March 2023 that is ideal for all types of fire trucks.

Charlotte Fire Department added electric fire trucks for eco-friendly fire stations under its jurisdiction in December 2022. In preparation for its new all-electric firehouse opening in 2024, it has placed orders in bulk with the electric fire truck’s supplier, Spartan Emergency Response.

Rosenbauer Incorporate and Volvo Company united in July 2021 to build a brand-new electric fire vehicle called Revolutionary Technology. They aim to develop the first electric fire truck equipped with proven and adaptable technology from Volvo Penta, Volvo, as well as its client Rosenbauer.

Key segmentations

By Product:

Tankers

Pumpers

Aerial Platform

Rescue Fire Trucks

Other Specialty Trucks

By End-use Sector:

Residential & Commercial Buildings

Enterprises & Airports

Military

Other End Uses

By Region:

North America Industry

Latin America Industry

Europe Industry

China Industry

APEC Industry

ROW Industry

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube