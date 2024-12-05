Watertight Doors Industry Outlook: Estimated to Reach USD 1,486.8 million by 2034, Growing at a 6.2% CAGR | FMI Reports

The global watertight door industry is projected to reach a valuation of USD 808.6 million in 2024. Over the assessment period, the Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching USD 1,486.8 million by 2034.

Several factors are driving this positive growth in the watertight doors Industry. Key influences include ongoing commercialization, increased trade activities, heightened awareness of crew safety, and the expansion of offshore renewable energy projects. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies aimed at producing environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient ships offers lucrative opportunities for Industry participants.

The marine Industryis set for favorable growth, fueled by globalization and an increase in trade. The marine watertight door Industry has gained from Industrychanges, including the establishment of multinational and multilateral agreements designed to enhance global trade. As the global economy continues to expand, the demand for watertight doors is expected to rise, further driven by the growth of the shipping sector. Additionally, dispersed manufacturing is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the global marine watertight door Industry.

The increasing need for improved safety and security measures for crew members aboard ships and vessels is expected to further stimulate growth in the global marine watertight door Industry. Moreover, the rising focus on natural gas utilization by major economies, along with increased exploration activities, is likely to boost demand for offshore vessels and related services in the coming years.

Key Takeaways

The United States watertight doors Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The demand for watertight doors in China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By product type, sliding watertight doors are projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

“The increasing demand for enhanced safety and security measures for crew members in ships is expected to fuel the demand for watertight doors during the forecast period,” – comments an FMI Analyst

Competitive Landscape

The Industry for watertight doors is highly competitive, with numerous prominent Industryplayers making substantial investments in increasing their manufacturing capabilities.

The key Industryplayers MML Marine Limited, IMS Groups, REMONTOWA HYDRAULIC SYSTEMS Sp. z o.o., Baier Marine Company Inc. Westmoor Engineering Ltd., Ocean Group, Van Dam B.V., AdvanTec Marine, SeaNet SA and Winel B.V.

Some key developments in the watertight doors Industry are:

In 2021, Survitec, a global safety solutions provider, collaborated with Viking Life-Saving Equipment to offer a comprehensive range of watertight doors and other safety equipment for the marine industry.

In 2020, Van Dam, a Dutch company specializing in shipbuilding and marine equipment, launched a new line of watertight doors featuring advanced sealing technology and improved durability.

In 2019, AdvanTec USA Manufacturing successfully acquired USA Sliding Doors Inc. This acquisition aligns with AdvanTec’s strategic goal of becoming a comprehensive marine solutions provider and delivering the best possible service to end consumers.

In 2018, IMTRA partnered with Libra, a Norwegian producer of hatches, vessel doors, and storage solutions. IMTRA will act as the agent for Libra-brand products across the United States, creating growth opportunities and expanding Industry share in the hatches, doors, and storage solutions segment.

Key Segments Profiled in the Watertight Doors Industry Survey

By Type:

Hinged

Sliding

By Source:

Hydraulic

Electric

By Type of Vessel:

Commercial

Oil & Chemical Tankers

Bulk Carriers

General Cargo

Container Ships

Gas Carriers

Offshore Vessels

Passenger Ships & Ferries

Mega Yachts and Other Vessels

Military

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

