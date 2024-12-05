Medical Tubing Market Dynamics: Understanding Key Factors Influencing Market Growth

The global medical tubing market size was estimated at USD 11 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. Easy consumer access to healthcare products and surged global demand for medical devices that are equipped with effective tubing are factors projected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Continuous innovations in drug delivery systems by medical device manufacturers have resulted in the requirement for customizable medical tubes, which is projected to drive the demand for medical tubes in drug delivery systems. Also, a growing number of collaborations and joint ventures between various companies in the medical device sector is expected to expand the global reach of disposable medical devices, consequently boosting market growth.

The growing geriatric population worldwide has significantly driven the requirement for medical devices equipped with tubes, thereby fueling market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, arthritis, and other disorders that necessitate complex surgical procedures has surged the demand for minimally invasive treatment methods. This has boosted the consumption of nylon, plastic polymers, silicone, and other materials, which are ideal for developing catheters and medical tubing, thus driving global medical tubing demand.

The presence of a substantial geriatric population & advanced healthcare infrastructure, as well as relatively high patient disposable incomes, are some vital drivers of the healthcare sector in the United States. As per the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people aged 65 and older in the country is poised to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. These mentioned factors are expected to positively impact the demand for medical tubing in applications such as catheters and drug delivery systems, among others.

Application Insights

Based on application, the bulk disposable tubing segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of 34.5% in 2023. Bulk disposable devices include urological products, surgical instruments, syringes, and needles. Growing emphasis on preventing the spread of infection from one patient to another is anticipated to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

Major materials used for developing bulk disposable tubing is silicone and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Silicone bulk disposable medical tubing are widely used in medical implants, as well as in draining and feeding medical applications, as they are resistant to extreme temperature variations and possess high strength and flexibility.

Product Type Insights

In terms of product, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment held the largest revenue share of 30.7% in 2023 in the market. An increasing use of single-use pre-sterilized medical devices has resulted in a strong demand for PVC-based medical devices. PVC can also be sterilized using methods such as irradiation and ethylene oxide sterilization.

Demand for silicone in medical applications is increasing as it is not toxic to living tissues and is unlikely to yield an allergic response. Further, silicon tubing used in medical devices is usually of higher grade and is manufactured using a continuous vulcanization and extrusion process.

Regional Insights

North America led the market and accounted for a revenue share of 35.5% in 2023. Factors such as technological advancements, and increasing healthcare spending, coupled with government policies are likely to propel the market demand. For instance, in 2021, according to NHE (National Health Expenditure Data), U.S. medicare spending increased by 8.4% USD 900 billion, and Medicaid increased by 9.2% USD 734 billion compared to 2020. Some of the major manufacturers in North America are Bentec Medical, Spectrum Plastics Group, Hitachi Cable America, Inc., and NewAge Industries, Inc.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The manufacturers adopt several strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographical expansions, to enhance market penetration and cater to the changing technological requirements of various end-use industries.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic prompted medical tubing manufacturers to strengthen online marketplaces for services and spare part availability. For instance, in February 2023, Freudenberg expanded its medical tubing production to Massachusetts. Aim of this initiative is to serve its Eastern U.S. customers by providing them with custom solutions.

Key Medical Tubing Companies:

Asahi Tec Corp.

MDC Industries

Nordson Corp.

ZARYS International Group

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

NewAge Industries, Inc.

TE Connectivity

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Spectrum Plastics Group

ATAG SpA

