Global Neurology Clinical Trials Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2032

The global neurology clinical trials market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, with projections forecasting an increase in market size from USD 5.7 billion in 2022 to a remarkable USD 10.5 billion by 2032. This anticipated growth represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period, highlighting the escalating need for continued research in the field of neurology.

The surge in demand for neurology clinical trials is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders worldwide. Conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy are becoming increasingly common, particularly among aging populations. The growing elderly demographic is significantly contributing to the rise in these debilitating conditions, underscoring the urgent need for innovative treatments and interventions.

As the global population ages and lifestyles evolve, the likelihood of developing age-related neurological disorders is on the rise, fueling the demand for comprehensive clinical research. Neurology clinical trials are instrumental in addressing these challenges, offering a platform for discovering and developing new therapies that can enhance patient outcomes.

Furthermore, advancements in healthcare technology are playing a pivotal role in propelling the neurology clinical trials market forward. The integration of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, improved imaging technologies, and enhanced data analytics capabilities is transforming the clinical research landscape. These technological innovations not only improve the accuracy and precision of trial outcomes but also streamline the research process, making it more cost-effective and efficient.

Looking ahead, the future of neurology clinical trials appears promising, with ongoing research and development efforts focused on addressing the unmet needs of patients suffering from neurological disorders. As the market continues to expand, stakeholders in the healthcare sector—including pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers—are expected to invest heavily in clinical trials, driving further innovation and progress in this critical field.

This growth trajectory presents significant opportunities for industry players to capitalize on the increasing demand for neurology clinical trials. By pushing the boundaries of clinical research and leveraging the latest technological advancements, the neurology clinical trials market is well-positioned to make significant strides in improving the lives of patients worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

The global neurology clinical trials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, an aging population, and technological advancements.

The phase II segment is expected to account for the largest share of the neurology clinical trials market during the forecast period.

The Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to account for the largest share of the neurology clinical trials market during the forecast period.

The interventional study design segment is expected to account for the largest share of the neurology clinical trials market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the neurology clinical trials market during the forecast period.

US to dominate the neurology clinical trials Market throughout the Analysis Period:

The US generated the highest revenue in the neurology clinical trials market in 2021. Revenue through neurology clinical trials in the U.S. grew at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2017-2021. An increase in life expectancy and a rise in neurological disorders in the U.S. is driving the need to expand neurology clinical trials. Support from government agencies and leading pharmaceutical companies like Biogen are leading the market with anticipated revenue growth of 6.6% CAGR over the forecasted period set between 2021 and 2032.

Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Competition Insights:

At present, health organizations and pharmaceutical companies are largely aiming at expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, and inventing new drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. The key companies operating in the neurology clinical trials market include

IQVIA

Novartis

Covance

Medpace

Charles River Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline

Aurora Healthcare

Biogen

Some of the recent developments by key providers of neurology clinical trials are as follows:

In June 2022 , Novartis announced the publication of Nature Medicine of Zolgensma data. The data revealed that children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treated with Zolgensma were able to retain age-appropriate motor skills such as sitting, standing, and walking independently.

In June 2022, Biogen joined hands with Alectos Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a small molecule therapy known as AL01811, as a possible treatment for Parkinson's disease. The collaboration will benefit Alectos with USD 77.5 and USD 630 Mn for development and commercial payments respectively. Moreover, Biogen will conduct responsible for regulatory costs and manufacturing once the therapy is approved for clinical settings.

, Biogen joined hands with Alectos Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a small molecule therapy known as AL01811, as a possible treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The collaboration will benefit Alectos with USD 77.5 and USD 630 Mn for development and commercial payments respectively. Moreover, Biogen will conduct responsible for regulatory costs and manufacturing once the therapy is approved for clinical settings. In June 2022, Scientists at Yale University discovered that a drug developed by Bristol Myers Squibb has the ability to repair the loss of neuronal nexus known as synapse which is the key contributor to cognitive decline. The study also stated that it has the ability to restore synaptic connections in Alzheimer’s mouse models. The drug also minimized the toxic build-up of tau protein present in the brain of animals.

Scientists at Yale University discovered that a drug developed by Bristol Myers Squibb has the ability to repair the loss of neuronal nexus known as synapse which is the key contributor to cognitive decline. The study also stated that it has the ability to restore synaptic connections in Alzheimer’s mouse models. The drug also minimized the toxic build-up of tau protein present in the brain of animals. In April 2022, Novartis announced long-term data of Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I/II trials. The data exhibited the efficacy of Kesimpta and stated that treatment of four years will reduce the risk of three and six months of confirmed disability and fewer relapses.

In April 2022, FDA granted Novartis, a commercial license to manufacture Zolgensma, a multi-product gene therapy with a 170,000 square-foot facility at Durham, N.C. site to test and release Zolgensma.

Key Segments Covered in Neurology Clinical Trials Industry Survey:

Neurology Clinical Trials Market by Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Neurology Clinical Trials Market by Study Design:

Interventional

Observational

Expanded access

Neurology Clinical Trials Market by Indication:

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Huntington’s Disease

Stroke

Traumatic brain Injury (TBI)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Muscle regeneration

Other Indications

Neurology Clinical Trials Market by Region:

North America Neurology Clinical Trials Market

Latin America Neurology Clinical Trials Market

Europe Neurology Clinical Trials Market

South Asia Neurology Clinical Trials Market

East Asia Neurology Clinical Trials Market

Oceania Neurology Clinical Trials Market

Middle East & Africa Neurology Clinical Trials Market

