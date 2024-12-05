Antimicrobial Additives Market Research: Comprehensive Study on Market Dynamics

The global antimicrobial additives market size was valued at USD 3.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030. Swiftly growing population and urbanization coupled with the increasing awareness regarding health-issues in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific are likely to assist end-use industries, which in turn is expected to escalate the demand for antimicrobial additives over the forecast period. The demand for antimicrobial additives is expected to increase majorly in the healthcare and packaging application industry owing to the increase in demand to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic situation around the world. The continuously rising demand of healthcare and packaging products for COVID-19 will positively impact the antimicrobial additives for plastics market. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the rinsing demand of antimicrobial additives as the region has major healthcare products manufacturer.

Japan, India and Indonesia are expected to contribute towards the growth of construction sector in the Asia-Pacific owing to increasing consumer disposable income and rising government spending on large infrastructural projects. Ascending demand for commercial, residential and institutional buildings in China, on account of growing population, is in turn, contributing to the growth of market.

U.S. antimicrobial additives industry is expected to witness moderate growth over the coming years. High demand for advanced healthcare services owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement coverage is anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices industry in U.S. Constantly rising patient population on account of aging and an increase in the number of car accidents is projected to propel the need for surgeries. Thus, the country is anticipated to maintain its demand for healthcare antimicrobial additives throughout the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Report Segmentation:

Type Insights

Inorganic type segment led the market and accounted for more than 53.0% share of the global revenue in 2023. High demand silver-based, copper-based, and zinc-based additives is projected to fuel the growth of inorganic segment demand over the forecast period. Silver-based are used as antimicrobial agents owing to their properties such as non-toxicity, continual performance for a long duration, environment-friendly nature, high thermal stability, and protection against microbial growth. Zinc pyrithione is added to the materials that are prone to exposure to mold spore and fungi as the additive offers excellent antibacterial protection. Copper salts provide antimicrobial protection in preservative and sterilized applications with underlying substrates or layers being paints, coatings, and polymers

Application Insights

Plastic application segment led the market and accounted for more than 34.0% share of the global revenue in 2023. This high share is attributable to extensive utilization in the production of soap dispensers, food containers, surgical products, and breathing devices owing to the adaptable nature of plastics. Plastic is susceptible to microbial growth including bacteria and mold, which is expected to negatively impact the functional lifetime of a product. Antimicrobial additives are incorporated during the production process of plastics and offer resistance against various microbes, thus, resulting in long-term durability of plastic products.

End-use Insights

Healthcare end-use segment led the market and accounted for more than 26.0% share of the global revenue in 2023. This high share is attributable to rising demand of healthcare products due to rising old age population and growing healthcare awareness among the consumers. Healthcare environment plays a key role, especially in Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). HAIs which are additional infections that occur in patients during their stay in hospitals, and fatal and generally caused by antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

Biopharma Plastic Market: The global biopharma plastic market size was valued at USD 5,942.59 million in 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% from 2025 to 2030.

Commodity Plastics Market: The global commodity plastics market size was valued at USD 498.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2025 to 2030.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the antimicrobial additives market and accounted for over 38.0% share of the global revenue in 2023. The market is driven by the growth of the major end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, construction, food and beverage, and packaging. Robust manufacturing base of automotive industry in China, Japan, and India coupled with increased sales of passenger vehicles is anticipated to augment antimicrobial additives market growth in the near future. In addition, favorable policies such as foreign direct investments (FDI) and Make in India implemented by the government of India are expected to create ample growth opportunities for automobile industry, which, in turn, is expected to increase the consumption of antimicrobial additives in automobile applications.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key companies are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as capacity expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to maintain and expand their market share.

In March 2023, IFF, a food & beverage product manufacturer announced its strategic partnership with Grupo Drul for the distribution of FermaSure XL across the Brazilian market.

Key Antimicrobial additives Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the antimicrobial additives market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends. Financials, strategy maps & products of these antimicrobial additives companies are analyzed to map the supply network.

NanoBioMatters Industries S.L

BASF SE

RTP Company

Milliken Chemical

BioCote Limited

Microban International

Clariant AG

PolyOne Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Life Materials Technologies Limited

SteriTouch Limited

Sanitized AG

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Plastics Color Corporation

Lonza

Order a free sample PDF of the Antimicrobial Additives Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.