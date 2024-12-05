The Automotive Display Units Industry is projected to reach USD 69.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.41%, according to FMI reports

Posted on 2024-12-05 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

Automotive Display Units Market
Automotive Display Units Industry

In 2022, the global automotive display units industry was valued at USD 36.2 billion and is projected to reach USD 37.23 billion in 2023. According to FMI, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41% from 2023 to 2033, reaching approximately USD 69.1 billion by 2033.

Advancements in technology are driving the growth of automotive display units, with increasing integration of navigation display systems, advanced software, and various display technologies in vehicles. Automakers are placing a greater emphasis on head-up displays and navigation systems to enhance safety features.

Stringent safety regulations in countries such as Germany, the U.S., France, and Italy are pushing automotive manufacturers to elevate safety standards. To address these requirements, automakers are incorporating digital rearview mirrors and pillar mirrors to minimize blind spots, which is expected to boost the demand for TFT, LCD, and AMOLED displays in the automotive display units market.

Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now!

Key Takeaways from the Industry Study

  • The global automotive display unit market expanded at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2022.
  • North America has captured a market share of 33.6% in 2022.
  • United States has attained a market share of 30.9% in 2022.
  • United Kingdom was estimated to record a 5.23% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.
  • Under product type, the full digital segment captured a market share of 67.1% in 2022.
  • Under vehicle type, mid-size vehicle cars attained to have a market share of 75.4%.

“The rise in the on-road automotive fleet size is one of the major key factors to increase the overall demand for automotive display units in the forecast period”,  – comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Attributed to the presence of such a high number of participants, the market is highly competitive. An automotive display units market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. Global automotive display units research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, applications, and industries.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Continental AG
  • Robert Bosch
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Denso Corporation
  • Magna International
  • LG Display Co. Ltd
  • Valeo SA
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • AU Optronics
  • Japan Display Inc.
  • Alpine Electronics Inc.
  • Pioneer Corporation
  • Visteon Corporation
  • Garmin Ltd.

Some new developments are-

  • In November 2022, LG Display invested USD2.8 billion in light-emitting diode facilities.
  • In July 2023, Pioneer supplied P.T. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia with its display audio units to be factory-installed in all hybrid variants and the S gasoline version of the new Toyota Yaris Cross, which debuted in Indonesia in May 2023.

Automotive Display Units Industry

By Product Type:

  • Full Digital
  • Navigation Display
  • HUD
  • Digital Side Mirror
  • Digital Rear View Mirror
  • Rear Seat Display
  • Rear Seat Control

By Vehicle Type:

  • Compact Car
  • Mid-Size Car
  • SUV
  • Luxury Car
  • LCV
  • HCV

By Display Size:

  • <1- Inch
  • 1.x Inch
  • 2.x Inch
  • 3.x Inch
  • 4.x Inch
  • 5.x Inch
  • 6.x Inch
  • 7.x Inch
  • 8.x Inch
  • 9.x Inch
  • 10.x Inch
  • 11.x Inch
  • >12.x Inch

By Touch Type:

  • With touch
  • Without touch

By View Type:

  • 2D
  • 3D

By Technology Type:

  • TFTLCD
  • PMOLED
  • PMLCD
  • AMOLED

By Screen Format:

  • Standard
  • Wide

By Sales Channel:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

By Resolution:

  • Pixel formats
  • Pixel numbers

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution