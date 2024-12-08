PALS Learning Center Celebrates 16 Years of Educational Excellence in Piscataway

Piscataway, NJ, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — PALS Learning Center is excited to celebrate its 16th anniversary of providing exceptional tutoring services to the Piscataway and Edison communities. Over the years, PALS has played a pivotal role in helping students reach their academic potential through personalized instruction in subjects like math, reading, writing, and test preparation.

A Legacy of Academic Impact

Since its founding, PALS Learning Center has empowered thousands of students to succeed academically. The center’s customized learning approach and expert educators have transformed the educational experiences of students from kindergarten through high school. The staff’s dedication is reflected in remarkable student outcomes, such as 90% of Grade 5 students qualifying for 6th-grade honors math​.

“Our goal has always been to ensure that each student receives the personal attention they need to thrive,” said Hema Sivakumar, Director of PALS Learning Center. “Seeing so many of our students not only meet but exceed their academic goals has been the greatest reward of these 16 years.”

Success Stories and Community Contributions

Parents and students alike have shared their positive experiences with PALS. Rajeswari Vadivelu, whose son has been attending the center for eight years, remarked, “PALS has been a constant support for my child. The personalized approach has helped him make significant progress, and the teachers ensure he fully understands every topic before moving on. We couldn’t be happier with the results.”

In addition to its regular tutoring services, PALS continues to expand its program offerings to meet the needs of the community. Recently, the center introduced free summer reading and math programs to combat learning loss during the summer months​. It also launched comprehensive test preparation for Magnet School entrance exams, ensuring that students are well-prepared for competitive academic programs​.

Expanding Educational Horizons

As part of its continuous growth, PALS Learning Center has enhanced its curriculum to offer advanced courses, including preparation for the new digital SAT. The center’s innovative learning solutions ensure that students stay ahead of academic trends and receive the highest quality support.

Speaking on the center’s future, Hema Sivakumar added, “Our commitment is to keep evolving. As education changes, we want to be at the forefront, providing students with the tools they need to succeed in any academic environment. Whether it’s through new digital learning platforms or expanded STEM courses, we’re excited about what’s next.”

Looking Forward: A Vision for the Future

As PALS celebrates this milestone, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing accessible, high-quality education. The center’s in-person and online tutoring options have allowed it to serve families throughout the greater Edison and Piscataway areas, ensuring that all students have access to the support they need to succeed​.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past 16 years,” Hema Sivakumar shared. “But this is just the beginning. Our vision is to continue fostering academic excellence and making a lasting difference in the lives of our students.”

About PALS Learning Center

Located at 1629 Stelton Rd in Piscataway, NJ, PALS Learning Center has been a leader in supplemental education for 16 years. The center offers tutoring services across a variety of subjects, including math, reading, writing, and science, as well as specialized test prep for standardized exams. For more information, visit https://palspiscataway.com/ or call 732-777-7997.

