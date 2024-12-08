PALS Learning Center Hosts 2024 Math Kangaroo Competition in Piscataway – A Unique Opportunity for Central Jersey Students to Excel in Math

Piscataway, NJ, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — PALS Learning Center is excited to announce that it will host the prestigious Math Kangaroo Competition for students in grades 1 through 12, offering a valuable platform for young learners in Central Jersey to showcase their math skills in a fun and challenging environment. With registration now open, the competition is set to take place at PALS Learning Center, located at 1629 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ.

What is Math Kangaroo?

The Math Kangaroo Competition is an internationally recognized event that promotes problem-solving and critical thinking in math. It has become a favored choice for students who seek to improve their math skills while competing with peers nationwide. The competition is open to students from grades 1 through 12, with each level featuring age-appropriate math challenges that engage students beyond their traditional classroom experience.

Why Join the Math Kangaroo Competition at PALS Learning Center?

PALS Learning Center near Edison in Piscataway, known for its strong academic support and enrichment programs, is a certified test center for Math Kangaroo. This year’s competition offers several exciting benefits:

Boost Problem-Solving Skills: The Math Kangaroo competition encourages students to think outside the box and tackle math problems that require creativity, logical reasoning, and critical thinking—skills that are crucial for future STEM success. Foster a Love for Math: Designed to make math both challenging and enjoyable, the competition allows students to explore math in new ways, nurturing a lifelong interest in STEM subjects. National Recognition: Participants have the opportunity to compete at a national level, with top-performing students receiving awards, certificates, and even scholarships. High scorers are recognized for their achievements, giving students a boost of confidence and national ranking. Supportive Learning Environment: As a local competition center, PALS Learning Center provides a welcoming, supportive environment for students in Piscataway and the surrounding Central Jersey area. The center offers resources to help students prepare, ensuring they feel confident on test day. Convenient Location for Central Jersey Families: Hosting the Math Kangaroo Competition locally means families in central Jersey areas can easily access the event without needing to travel far. PALS Learning Center is proud to serve as a community hub for math enrichment.

Registration Information

Registration for the Math Kangaroo Competition at PALS Learning Center is now open! Parents can register their children by visiting the official Math Kangaroo website, selecting PALS Learning Center as their test location, and completing the registration process. Early registration is encouraged as spots are limited, and the competition fills up quickly each year.

The competition will be held in March 2024, and additional preparation resources are available at PALS Learning Center to ensure students are ready for success.

Quotes from PALS Learning Center

“We are thrilled to once again host the Math Kangaroo Competition at PALS Learning Center. It’s an exciting opportunity for students to enhance their problem-solving skills and explore the world of math beyond the classroom. Our goal is to make math fun, challenging, and rewarding for all participants,” said Hema Sivakumar, Director of PALS Learning Center.

“Being a part of this international competition helps students build confidence and prepares them for future academic and career success in STEM fields. We’re proud to provide local access to such a prestigious event,” Hema Sivakumar added.

About PALS Learning Center

PALS Learning Center has been a leading provider of personalized academic support in Edison, Piscataway, NJ, for over 16 years. Offering tutoring services across various subjects, including math, reading, writing, and test preparation, PALS Learning Center is committed to helping students achieve academic excellence. By hosting events like Math Kangaroo, the center fosters a love for learning and offers students the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.

Contact Information:

PALS Learning Center

1629 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Phone:732-777-7997

Email: palspiscataway@gmail.com

Website: https://palspiscataway.com/