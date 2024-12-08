CareSmartz360 to Take Center Stage at the HCAOA’s National Home Care Conference 2024

Bellevue, Washington, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready for the home care event of the year! The most anticipated event in the home care industry is right around the corner, and guess what? Team CareSmartz360 is going to be there in full force, ready to knock your socks off with the latest and greatest in home care tech!

The 2024 Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) National Home Care Conference, happening from October 28-29 at Hyatt Regency Bellevue in Bellevue, Washington, is the place to be.

Whether you’re a veteran of the industry or just getting your feet wet, this is the premier conference that promises insight and INSPIRATION for those dedicated to delivering top-notch care.

Why is this conference a must-attend?

Here’s the scoop: this year’s theme is all about future-proofing home care with cutting-edge solutions, strategic learning, and, of course, networking opportunities that will make your LinkedIn notifications blow up.

It’s the cornerstone event that highlights how home care agencies can support older adults, individuals with disabilities, and veterans while evolving with the industry’s ever-changing landscape.

And when we say future-focused, we mean it!

The latest trends, the most relevant policy updates, and innovative technologies are at your fingertips. CareSmartz360 is proud to be a part of this extraordinary lineup, showcasing our revolutionary solutions that will transform how you manage your home care agency.

Team CareSmartz360 at Booth #215: What can you expect?

Picture this: our booth will be buzzing with energy as we introduce you to the innovations that are setting the industry standard. From smart scheduling to advanced AI-based caregiver retention, we’ve got it all.

Our goal? To show you how CareSmartz360 can help you carve a clear path toward thriving in this rapidly evolving market.

Bring your toughest business challenges with you because our experts are ready to brainstorm solutions, offer insights, and talk shop on how to thrive in the face of challenges like compliance, care quality, and staff management.

You’ll leave our booth equipped with fresh ideas, practical strategies, and—let’s face it—a renewed sense of excitement about the possibilities that lie ahead.

What else is in store?

It’s not all tech talk. The HCAOA National Home Care Conference is packed with can’t-miss sessions led by the best minds in the field. You’ll dive deep into pressing topics like affordable care, the growing workforce crisis, and how we can better support family caregivers.

And let’s not forget the all-important nudge to policymakers to keep up with the ballooning aging population.

Oh, and did we mention the networking? This is your chance to rub elbows with over 500 home care pros, industry leaders, and innovators. Whether you’re exchanging ideas, finding new collaboration opportunities, or just sharing war stories over coffee, the connections you make here could set the stage for game-changing partnerships.

“Our mission has always been to empower home care agencies with technology that drives success,” said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at Caresmartz. “At the HCAOA National Conference, we’re excited to share how our solutions are shaping the future of home care. This industry is evolving quickly, and we’re here to ensure agencies have the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional care.”

Secure your spot and join us at the industry event of the year!

So, what are you waiting for? Circle those dates, gather your team, and plan to visit CareSmartz360 at Booth #215 for a deep dive into the future of home care.

Unlock exclusive tools, discover new efficiencies, and explore strategies that will improve your agency’s operations while keeping your budget in check.

Also, while you’re there, avail our power-packed offer: Save big as you get up to 50% off! Why settle for less when you can deliver more care for half the price? It’s a win-win for you and your clients!

This is your golden ticket to gain a competitive edge and return to your agency with renewed enthusiasm, a head full of fresh ideas, and a toolkit packed with innovative solutions.

We can’t wait to see you there!

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an AI-driven, HIPAA-compliant, home care management software designed to meet the diverse needs of agencies and revolutionize their approach to care delivery.

Whether you’re a startup or a franchisor, CareSmartz360 equips every home care agency with essential tools to enhance performance and forecast client outcomes.

Its advanced features enable agencies to boost ROI, increase profitability, and ensure compliance—all while on the move.

About HCAOA

The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) plays a crucial role in supporting home care providers by advocating for the industry, shaping policy, and offering valuable resources.

It provides educational opportunities, best practices, and networking platforms that empower agencies to enhance care quality and operational efficiency.

By fostering collaboration among professionals, HCAOA helps providers navigate challenges, address workforce issues, and meet the evolving needs of clients, ensuring they can deliver effective, compassionate care in an increasingly competitive landscape.