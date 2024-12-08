Carpet Barn Showcases Thousands of Flooring and Surface Products

Conway, Arkansas, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Carpet Barn is pleased to announce that they showcase thousands of flooring and surface products at the Conway and North Little Rock showrooms. These products include various options like hardwood, laminate, LVP, carpet, tile, and stone to beautify homes throughout the area.

Carpet Barn understands the importance of choosing the appropriate flooring and surface products to create the ideal look for any home. When customers visit one of the showrooms, they can view the vast selection of flooring and surface products and talk to the team at the store to get advice on which materials will work best to create the desired look. Their design consultants get to know what customers want in their homes and recommend the best solutions to complete the project. They also offer flooring installation and custom shower design to meet all their customer’s needs.

Carpet Barn aims to help customers make their design ideas a reality. With high-quality flooring and surface materials, customers can rest assured that they’re getting the best solutions for long-lasting results. With excellent customer service, this family-owned, local company provides honesty, accountability, integrity, and teamwork to achieve great things.

Anyone interested in learning about their flooring and surface products can find out more by visiting the Carpet Barn website or calling 1-501-205-4240.

About Carpet Barn: Carpet Barn is a full-service flooring and surface material company providing thousands of high-quality options to best suit every need. Their customers can expect the guidance they need to make their dreams a reality. With design consultations, custom shower design, and flooring installation, they are a one-stop shop to transform homes.

Company: Carpet Barn

Address: 1579 E. Oak St.

City: Conway

State: AR

Zip code: 72032

Telephone number: 1-501-205-4240