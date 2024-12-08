AutomationEdge Connecting Innovation andAutomationEdge Connecting Innovation and Care at Home Care & Hospice Conference & Expo 2024 Care at Home Care & Hospice Conference & Expo 2024

Tampa, FL, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — AutomationEdge, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Home Care & Hospice Conference 2024, Oct 20-22, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. Home Care & Hospice Conference 2024 is a premier event that brings together over 150 companies showcasing the latest advancements in quality care, technology, and financial management for the home care and hospice industry.

AutomationEdge is making its presence count with the attendance of its senior leadership team at booth no. 1026 includes

Siva Juturi, Chief Customer Officer, AutomationEdge Ed Markowitz, Business Development Americas AutomationEdge Prabhati Sharma, EVP, Solution Consultant AutomationEdge.

This dynamic team is poised to engage with home care leaders, offering deep insights into industry challenges and demonstrating how AutomationEdge CareFlo’s pre-built solutions for home care are set to revolutionize home care processes through cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches.

AutomationEdge will unveil an interactive experience center at the event, offering a comprehensive snapshot of CareFlo, including EVV Update, Referral, Point System Dashboard, Client-Caregiver Engagement, and more.

“For the home care industry, compassionate care and technology fusion can genuinely transform client outcomes. At AutomationEdge, we’ve made it our mission to be at the forefront of this transformation. Our participation in the Home Care & Hospice Conference 2024 is more than just showcasing CareFlo; it’s about igniting a dialogue on the future of home healthcare,” said Uday Birajdar, CEO of AutomationEdge.

About AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge’s innovative solution, AI and Automation cloud for home care, home health & hospice, can automate mundane and repetitive tasks to improve efficiency and client, clinicians and caregiver experience. CareFlo cloud platform provides Gen AI, iPaaS, Chatbot and workflow capabilities. AutomationEdge has already delivered innovative solutions to healthcare and home care providers like Elara Caring, Auburn, Bridge Home Health, Devoted Guardians, University of Maryland Medical System, Roche, Aspen Pharmacare, and to name a few.