MB2 Dental Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College – a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas is excited to announce an official partnership with MB2 Dental as a preferred employer partner.1

Remington College offers Dental Assistant programs at five campuses in three states, so graduates are ready to enter the field and provide professional services to the dental practices that MB2 serves.

“Adding another Texas-based company as a preferred employer partner for our Dental Assisting graduates is a great achievement and we’re excited to see our graduates thrive at MB2 Dental” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

The Dental Assisting diploma program provides training in the skills and knowledge that can help graduates qualify for an entry-level position as a dental assistant. Dental Assisting program covers an array of topics like oral anatomy, oral radiology as well as other specific dental procedures and topics. Students can earn the diploma in as little as eight months and train in real practice. 2

“At MB2 Dental, we’re dedicated to empowering our affiliated practices through robust support services, including talent acquisition. This support enables our partners to concentrate on cultivating successful dental practices. We recognize that graduates from Remington College possess the skills and professionalism that align with our mission, enhancing the high-quality experience that MB2 Dental practices are renowned for” – Maddie Allardyce, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at MB2 Dental.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded in 2007. MB2 Dental was the first group to introduce the DPO model, MB2 Dental’s model is designed to preserve the integrity of the dental profession in a rapidly consolidating market. The Company empowers dentists to preserve their profession by ensuring clinical autonomy and providing resources and support to its doctor owners. MB2 Dental has partnered with more than 700 general and specialty dental practices across 42 states.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

