The Snapka Law Firm Rebrands to Highlight Expertise in Medical Malpractice

The Snapka Law Firm, a leading personal injury law practice in Texas, today announced its rebranding from "The Snapka Law Firm, Injury Lawyers" to "The Snapka Law Firm, Injury & Malpractice Lawyers". This change reflects the firm's significant experience and focus on medical malpractice cases, while reaffirming its commitment to handling a wide range of serious injury claims.

With over 30 years of experience representing injury victims across South Texas and the nation, The Snapka Law Firm has built a strong reputation for handling complex personal injury suits. The firm primarily deals with cases involving serious injuries, medical malpractice, and pharmaceutical litigation. This rebranding serves to highlight their particular expertise in medical malpractice claims, an area of increasing importance in the Texas legal landscape.

The Snapka Law Firm, led by founder Kathryn Snapka, has long been recognized for its commitment to excellence in personal injury law. Kathryn Snapka is among the less than 3 percent of lawyers in Texas who are Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm has been acknowledged by numerous legal organizations, including the National Board of Trial Advocacy, Super Lawyers, Texas Trial Lawyers Association, American College of Trial Lawyers, and American Board of Trial Advocates.

While the name change emphasizes the firm’s medical malpractice work, The Snapka Law Firm continues to represent clients in all types of serious injury cases. The firm’s approach remains unchanged: providing personalized attention to each case, thorough preparation, and a willingness to take cases to trial when necessary to protect clients’ interests.

With offices in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Harlingen and San Diego, The Snapka Law Firm is well-positioned to serve clients across South Texas. The firm’s attorneys are known for their accessibility, often traveling to meet clients at locations convenient for them.

The rebranding reflects The Snapka Law Firm’s ongoing commitment to evolve and meet the changing needs of their clients while maintaining the high standards of legal representation that have been their hallmark for over three decades.

Founded over 30 years ago, The Snapka Law Firm, Injury & Malpractice Lawyers is dedicated to representing victims of serious injuries, medical malpractice, and pharmaceutical litigation. With offices in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and South Texas, the firm serves clients throughout Texas and across the nation. Led by Kathryn Snapka, a Board Certified attorney in Personal Injury Trial Law, the firm is known for its personalized approach, extensive experience, and strong track record of successful verdicts and settlements.

