Be Well Beautiful People Empowers Detroit Communities with Accessible Healing & Liberation Support

Detroit, MI, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — As Detroit ranks among the least happy cities in America, according to WalletHub's 2024 report, Be Well Beautiful People is stepping in to rewrite that narrative. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit is committed to promoting holistic wellness—mind, body, and spirit—within Detroit's most underserved populations, including BIPOC individuals, LGBTQI+ communities, low-income families, and those impacted by the foster care and criminal justice systems. With Detroit having the highest percentage of Black residents in the country and 31% of its population living in poverty, the work of Be Well Beautiful People is both timely and essential.

“The only way to make our vision a reality is by ensuring those most affected by trauma have access to proven wellness solutions that help them thrive in all aspects of life,” said Demarra West, Founder of Be Well Beautiful People.

Founded in December 2023 by West—a seasoned entrepreneur, therapist, and wellness advocate—Be Well Beautiful People seeks to address the gaps in health and wellness access for marginalized communities. West’s experiences navigating insufficient support systems inspired her to establish this organization, providing a foundation for healing and liberation for those who need it most.

Be Well Beautiful People offers a range of services, including:

Wellness & Leadership Retreats

Wellness Assessments

Leadership Coaching

Wellness Workshops

Trauma-Informed Training

Racial Healing and Therapy for Individuals, Couples, and Families

In September 2024, the organization hosted a transformative writer’s retreat in partnership with Mama Akua Community House, offering fully funded scholarships to participants. This retreat marked the beginning of many community-driven events aimed at providing accessible healing experiences.

Upcoming Events and Initiatives:

Forest Bathing & Fire Release Experience : A free event hosted in collaboration with Michigan State University Extension and HNB Building Services on October 26, 2024.

: A free event hosted in collaboration with Michigan State University Extension and HNB Building Services on October 26, 2024. Podcast Launch: In December 2024, Be Well Beautiful People will debut its podcast series, Alchemizing Trauma Into Community Impact, featuring influential Detroit leaders who have transformed their personal traumas into powerful community change.

Looking ahead, the organization plans to open a retreat center in 2026, providing accessible, luxury wellness experiences designed to serve Detroit residents and beyond.

To support its initiatives and learn more, visit www.bewellbeautifulpeople.org or contact info@bewellbeautifulpeople.org

