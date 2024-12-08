Arizona parents call for the immediate removal of Maricopa County Judge Charlene Jackson amid allegations of Misconduct

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Charlene Jackson faces removal amid repeated allegations of violating litigants constitutional rights while failing to issue orders consistent with the Arizona Rules of Family Law Procedure.

Maricopa County Family Court Judge Charlene Jackson is accused of abusing her authority while issuing child custody orders influenced by a personal bias or financial incentive instead of the children’s best interests.

A recall petition was filed with the Maricopa County Board of Elections stating “Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Charlene Jackson needs to be held accountable. Jackson has violated numerous Rules of the Arizona Code of Judicial Conduct. Jackson repeatedly fails to comply with Arizona Law while depriving litigants of their State and Federally Protected Constitutional Rights. Jackson habitually places victims of Domestic Violence and Child Abuse in danger, while protecting their abusers. Jackson ignores Jurisdictional requisites. Jackson issues rulings based on her personal relationships with attorneys and litigants that she fails to disclose. Jackson demonstrates a pattern of Judicial misconduct including participating in racist, bias, and unethical conduct. When Judges violate the rights we entrust them with defending, while breaking the laws we expect them to uphold, they undermine the legitimacy of the Judicial system. Jackson is harming Arizona citizens, especially the most vulnerable population of Children and Abuse Victims. Jackson’s pattern of intentional disregard for the law demonstrates her unfitness for the bench, she is incompetent and should be recalled. ” Judge Charlene Jackson will not be on the November 2024 ballot.

Judge Charlene Jackson has been under intense scrutiny following a series of alarming custody decisions that have raised significant concerns about her judicial conduct. Allegations against Judge Jackson include a pattern of favoring abusive parents, violating due process rights, and committing questionable acts in court. She is known for reversing custody from the preferred parent to the abusive parent without proper evidentiary hearings or providing the protective parent due process. She is also known for issuing rulings in cases where she lacks jurisdiction to do so.

Recent reports reveal that Judge Jackson granted unsupervised custody to a father who has been indicted in another state for molesting his own children (See http://www.thedailybeast.com/son-of-far-right-group-leader-charged-with-child-sex-abuse). Additionally, she took away custody from a mother, despite her detailed documentation of abuse on her YouTube channel, and awarded it to an abusive father who is a Mesa PD Officer (See: http://www.youtube.com/STOPOIDV or http://www.tiktok.com/@tales_from_hell ) These and other decisions have intensified concerns about Judge Jackson’s judicial conduct and her commitment to protecting children in custody cases, completely ignoring the focus of the best interest of children.

Judge Jackson’s decisions have been condemned for violating litigants’ due process rights, showing preferential treatment towards abusers, and involving multiple questionable acts within the courtroom. These actions have raised serious questions about her impartiality and the protection of children under her jurisdiction, underscoring the need for a thorough investigation into judicial practices in Maricopa County.

Calls for Maricopa County Family Court Judge Charlene Jackson to step down have gone unanswered so parents are demanding Judge Jackson is removed from the bench immediately!

Parents have set up a petition calling for investigation or removal of Judge Charlene Jackson

https://www.change.org/p/investigate-remove-judge-charlene-jackson-for-alleged-negligence-and-misconduct