Entrepreneurship Workshop for Women Successfully Concluded by Maharashtra Chamber With Shreekant Patil

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture successfully conducted an entrepreneurship workshop for women on Saturday, October 19, at 3 PM in the conference hall of the North Maharashtra Regional Office.

The event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Sanjay Sonawane, Vice President of Maharashtra Chamber; Anju Singhal, Branch Chairperson; Bhavesh Manek, Co-Chairperson; Nita Arora, Member of the Women Entrepreneurship Committee; CE Shreekant Patil, Chairman of the New Entrepreneurship Committee and Startup India Mentor; and Mahesh Sawrikar, a renowned business coach and financial literacy advocate in the state.

The workshop commenced with a welcome address by Nita Arora, who introduced the attendees. Vice President Sanjay Sonawane shared insights about the activities of the Maharashtra Chamber, highlighting that women are making strides in various fields beyond traditional roles, including business, industry, politics, and social service. He emphasized that the Women Entrepreneurship Committee of the Maharashtra Chamber is dedicated to empowering women.

CE Shreekant Patil and Mahesh Sawrikar provided valuable guidance on entrepreneurship, focusing on new business ideas, government schemes, self-help groups, clusters, and export opportunities. CE Shreekant Patil specifically guided the attendees on how to set up an export business, empowering women in business and creating an ecosystem aimed at a developed India (Viksit Bharat) and self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat). They also stressed the importance of financial awareness, literacy, and practical application in all these initiatives.

The workshop saw enthusiastic participation from many women, including Vaishali Nirbhavane, Sheetal Wasekar, Riddhi Sawrikar, Nilima Chimnapure, Sultana Sheikh, Farhat Sheikh, Kavita Kadam, Sangeeta Moghe, Nita Devare, Sai Devare, Sunanda Waje, Executive Committee Members Sandeep Somwanshi, Mandar Waikar, Prashant Joshi, Advisor Dilip Salvekar, and Assistant Secretary Avinash Pathak, among others.

The event concluded with a sense of empowerment and encouragement for women entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and contribute significantly to the economy.

श्रीकांत पाटील यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली महाराष्ट्र चेंबरतर्फे महिला उद्योजकता कार्यशाळा संपन्न

नाशिक महाराष्ट्र चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स, इंडस्ट्री अँण्ड अग्रिकल्चरतर्फे महिलांसाठी उद्योजकता कार्यशाळा शनिवार दि. १९ ऑक्टोबर रोजी दुपारी ३ वाजता उत्तर महाराष्ट्र विभागीय कार्यालय सभागृहात संपन्न झाली.

याप्रसंगी व्यासपीठावर महाराष्ट्र चेंबरचे उपाध्यक्ष संजय सोनवणे, शाखा चेअरमन अंजु सिंघल, को-चेअरमन भावेश मानेक, महिला उद्योजकता समितीच्या सदस्य नीता अरोरा, नवउद्योजकता समितीचे चेअरमन आणि स्टार्टअप इंडिया मेंटॉर श्रीकांत पाटील, राज्यातील प्रसिद्ध बिझनेस कोच व अर्थ साक्षरता प्रसारक महेश सावरीकर उपस्थित होते.

सुरवातीला महिला उद्योजकता समितीच्या सदस्य नीता अरोरा यांनी उपस्थितांचे स्वागत केले. उपाध्यक्ष संजय सोनवणे यांनी महाराष्ट्र चेंबरच्या कार्याची माहिती देऊन महिला सर्व क्षेत्रात अग्रेसर होत आहे. महिला आता चूल आणि मूल या इतक्याच मर्यादित न राहता व्यापार, उद्योग, राजकारण, समाजकारण अशा सर्व क्षेत्रात कार्यरत आहेत. महिलांसाठी महाराष्ट्र चेंबरची महिला

उद्योजकता समिती कार्य करत असल्याची माहिती दिली. चेंबरच्या

महाराष्ट्र नवउद्योजकता समितीचे चेअरमन आणि स्टार्टअप इंडिया मेंटॉर श्रीकांत पाटील, राज्यातील प्रसिद्ध बिझनेस कोच व अर्थ साक्षरता प्रसारक महेश सावरीकर यांनी मार्गदर्शन करतांना प्रामुख्याने नवउद्योजकता आणि नवनवीन व्यवसाय कल्पना, त्यासंदर्भात मिळणारे शासकीय सहकार्य, अनुदान आणि मार्केटिंग व्यवस्था तसेच निर्यातविषयक संधींबाबत माहिती दिली. तसेच या सर्व कार्यामध्ये जी आर्थिक जागरूकता, साक्षरता आणि उपयोगिता यावर मार्गदर्शन केले.

याप्रसंगी वैशाली निरभवणे, शीतल वासेकर, रिद्धी सावरीकर, निलिमा चिमणापुरे, सुलताना शेख, फरात शेख, कविता कदम, संगीता मोघे, निता देवरे, सई देवरे, सुनंदा वाजे, कार्यकारिणी समिती सदस्य संदिप सोमवंशी, मंदार वाईकर, प्रशांत जोशी, सल्लागार दिलीप साळवेकर, सहाय्यक सचिव अविनाश पाठक आदीसह महिला मोठ्या संख्येने उपस्थित होत्या.

