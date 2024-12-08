KT GLOBAL SCHOOL FELICITATED BY HON’BLE CM AT TIMES BUSINESS AWARD

Bhubaneswar, India, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — KT Global School (KTGS) – a residential-cum-day boarding school in Bhubaneswar has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to redefining education in the state. The school has been conferred with the “Leader in Global School Education & Integrated Sports Excellence” award at the prestigious Times Business Awards held in the city on Tuesday, 22nd October 2024.

This award was handed over to KTGS officials by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi in the august presence of Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education, Govt. of Odisha, former Miss Universe, model, and popular Bollywood actress Miss Sushmita Sen and other dignitaries. Mr. Deep Khare, Director, Principal, KT Global School, Mr. Bimal Kumar Roul, Vice President, Head HR, Mr. Siddharth Shankar Rout, COO, and Mr. Pradip Kumar Sahu, CFO received the award on behalf of KT Global School.

Speaking on this occasion, the Principal of KTGS, Mr Deep Khare said, “KTGS is committed to holistic growth of its students. Our vision is to nurture each student beyond mere academics and shape them into well-rounded individuals. This award is a testament to our dedicated efforts.” Since its inception, KTGS has been committed to leading the way in educational excellence by dissolving the traditional boundaries of education and embracing a global perspective to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century. “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award from the Hon’ble CM of Odisha. We are grateful to the Times Group for acknowledging and encouraging our efforts. Moments like these, strengthen our resolve to take forward our initiative to bring a positive reformation in the education landscape of the country”, said Dr. Arun Prakash, Chairman of KTGS, expressing his pleasure and gratitude.

Located in scenic, pollution-free, and lush surroundings in the foothills of Barunei, KT Global School offers Nursery to Class XII education in a truly world-class campus. The school stands out with its cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art sports facilities, and an innovative curriculum that blends traditional values with futuristic skills. KTGS opens up the gates to a world of infinite possibilities for every student. Its commitment to excellence has been widely acknowledged by parents and educationists alike. This award further solidifies KT Global School’s reputation as one of the fastest-growing educational institutions in the region.

With an emphasis on the holistic growth of students, KTGS places equal importance on both scholastic and non-scholastic activities. The learning environment at KTGS is highly encouraging, engaging, and interesting; inspiring the students to learn, explore, and excel. The KTGS campus is laced with world-class sports infrastructure for diverse indoor and outdoor sports including cricket, tennis, basketball, chess, swimming etc. Besides, students also have the opportunity to learn music, dance, robotics, design thinking, photography, etc. through various student clubs led by professionals.

The recent award marks a milestone in the school’s journey towards innovation, excellence, and commitment to nurturing future global leaders. The admissions for the Academic Year 2025-26 are now open at KT Global School and the school anticipates an impressive turnout for applications this year.