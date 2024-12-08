Valve Seat Inserts Industry Expected to Hit USD 8,974.3 Million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 3.9% – FMI Analysis

The valve seat inserts industry is projected to reach a valuation of USD 6,121.3 million in 2023, with an anticipated increase to USD 8,974.3 million by 2033. The global industry is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Significant growth in sales of valve seat inserts is anticipated due to the global expansion of warehouse space. The rising demand for forklift truck replacements in developed economies, coupled with the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, is driving this market’s expansion.

Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts an annual increase of 4% to 6% in the output of industrial trucks, which will further elevate the demand for valve seat inserts. Carbide valve seat inserts are becoming increasingly popular due to their superior wear and corrosion resistance compared to traditional steel or iron inserts. Additionally, the trend towards lighter vehicles is boosting the demand for carbide products in the market.

Profitable Market Opportunity:

Companies are making substantial investments to enhance their manufacturing capabilities. Innovative products utilizing new materials are enabling high revenue potential, allowing businesses to capitalize on the consistently rising demand for valve seat inserts.

Key Takeaways from the Valve Seat Inserts Industry Report:

By 2033, the valve seat inserts market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand with a CAGR of 2.7%.

In 2023, the United States is likely to expand in the valve seat inserts sector, with a share of 12.1%.

The valve seat inserts market was flourishing with a size of US$ 5,881.9 million in 2022.

By 2033, the valve seat inserts industry in China is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 4.6%.

In 2023, Australia is projected to expand in the valve seat inserts business, with an expected share of 0.4%.

The market is anticipated to expand at a valuation of US$ 6,865.79 billion by 2026, owing to technological advancements such as turbocharging.

By 2033, India is projected to expand significantly in the valve seat inserts sector, with a share of 5.1%.

Japan’s valve seat inserts market share is projected to increase by 8.8% in 2023.

By 2033, iron alloys are anticipated to control the market in terms of material type, with a projected share of 51.3% in 2023.

Based on the end-use industry, the automotive sector is likely to dominate the market with a share of 73% in 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

To address the issues raised by current manufacturing methods, producers are likely to concentrate on creating valve seat inserts utilizing novel technologies, such as powder metallurgy. By releasing high-end products, industry participants maintain the uniqueness of their products and solidify their positions in the global market.

Leading Key Players:

MAHLE GmbH

Tucker Valve Seat Company

Indian Seats & Guides Company

Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd

Dura-Bond Bearing Company

BLW Engine Valves

Federal-Mogul LLC

MS Motorservice International GmbH

Microfinish

Kavya International

Perfect Alloy Components Pvt. Ltd.

Coopercorp Engine Components

Summit Valve Train LLC

XLP Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

S.B. INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Fondera Limited

Recent Developments:

The product line for valve seat inserts was expanded by Federal-Mogul LLC in 2018 with the launch of the MoS2 coated inserts. These inlays offer enhanced durability and performance. In 2019, Tenneco Inc., a significant global manufacturer of automotive parts, acquired Federal-Mogul.

In 2019, Trelleborg purchased an advanced composite component producer, Automatic Dynamics. The company’s ability to produce lightweight materials for high-performance industries like aerospace and defense was enhanced by the acquisition.

Valve Seat Inserts Industry Segmentation:

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Material Type:

Iron Alloys

Steel

Nickel-based Alloys

Others

By Engine:

Gasoline Engine

Diesel Engine

Gas Engine

By End Use:

Automotive Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy commercial vehicle

Off-Highway

Two-wheelers

Marine

Industrial Machinery

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

