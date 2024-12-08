Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Industry Anticipated to Hit USD 2.1 Billion by 2033, Registering a CAGR of 5.9% – FMI Reports

The aircraft carbon brake disc industry is projected to experience steady growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2.1 billion, up from USD 1.18 billion in 2023.

Several factors are driving this growth, including stringent government regulations, superior performance, cost efficiency, and an extended shelf life. The lighter weight of carbon brake discs also contributes to reduced fuel consumption, which helps minimize the environmental impact of flights.

Carbon brake discs are available in various grades, each designed to meet the specific requirements of different aircraft models and generations. Their advanced features enhance the overall flight experience by improving performance.

The increase in air travel, coupled with the durability, consistent quality, and competitive pricing of aircraft carbon brake discs, further aligns with the advantages offered by these components. They provide enhanced operational flexibility and safety by reducing maintenance needs and shortening braking distances. Additionally, their contribution to eco-friendly airplanes is boosting their market presence across various regions.

Key Points

The United States market leads the aircraft carbon brake disc market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region held a market share of 27.2% in 2022. The growth in this region is attributed to the rising number of fleets, strict government policies around civil aviation, and an increased number of people taking flights.

The German market is another thriving market in the European region. The market captured a market share of 7.2% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the government’s efforts for environmentally friendly flights and Germany being the hub of aircraft and its parts manufacturing.

The China aircraft carbon brake disc market thrives at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The growth is caused by the higher military aircraft consumption coupled with technological adoptions of the Chinese Airforce.

The India market thrives at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2023 and 2033. The higher growth rate is caused by higher consumption, aviation updates, and large investments in India’s civil aviation through government and private entities.

Based on material type, the carbon composite segment leads the market as it held a share of 65.5% in 2022.

Based on the aircraft type, the general aviation segment leads, holding a market share of 56.2% in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The key vendors focus on producing lighter, more durable, and effective disc brakes. Key competitors merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Key Players

CFCCARBON CO, LTD

Crane Aerospace and Electronics

Mersen

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Raytheon Technologies

RUBIN AVIATION CORPORATION

Safran

SGL Carbon

Thermocoax

ZOLTEK Corporation

Recent Market Developments

Parker-Hannifin Corp has introduced the Parker multiple-disc carbon brake. The brake disc delivers a working pressure of 2000 psi and is made for commercial aviation usage.

Raytheon Technology’s Collins Aerospace has launched its carbon aircraft brake disc for aircraft of different sizes and shapes. The material used in the brake is a form of carbon developed under DURACARB.

Key Segments Covered

By Material Type:

Carbon-Carbon

Carbon-Composite

By Aircraft Type:

General Aviation

Commercial Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Regional Jets

Military Aircrafts

By Fit Type:

First Fit

Retro Fit

