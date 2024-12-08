Automated People Mover Industry Anticipated to Reach USD 899.3 Million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.05% – FMI Reports

The automated people mover industry is projected to experience steady growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05%, reaching a valuation of USD 899.3 million by 2033. This expansion reflects the growing adoption of automated transit systems in airports, urban areas, and theme parks, aimed at enhancing transportation efficiency and passenger convenience.

As technology continues to advance and there is an increasing emphasis on reducing traffic congestion and emissions, the demand for reliable and efficient people movers is expected to rise further. This trend positions automated people movers as an integral component of modern transportation infrastructure.

Key Takeaways from the Automated People Mover Industry Report:

The anticipated size of the automated people mover market in 2018 was USD 299.7 million.

The anticipated size of the automated people mover market in 2022 was USD 486.7 million.

The global automated people mover market expanded at a CAGR of 5.28% between 2018 and 2022.

North America holds a market share of 76.7% in the automated people mover market.

The United Kingdom expands at a CAGR of 6.97%.

Based on the application segment, airports are projected to hold a market share of 66%.

Based on the system type segment, the duo rail segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value.

Industry Drivers:

Urbanization and Population Growth: Rapid urbanization and population growth in cities and metropolitan areas increase the demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions to address congestion, pollution, and mobility challenges.

Airport Expansion and Modernization: Growing air passenger traffic and the expansion of airport facilities drive demand for APM systems to provide seamless connectivity between airport terminals, parking facilities, rental car centers, and other airport amenities.

Urban Mobility Solutions: APM systems serve as part of integrated urban mobility solutions, offering last-mile connectivity, feeder services to transit hubs, and efficient transportation options for urban residents, commuters, and visitors.

Smart City Initiatives: Smart city initiatives and urban development projects prioritize the implementation of APM systems as part of comprehensive transportation networks to promote sustainable mobility, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance quality of life.

Industry Overview:

The Automated People Mover Market addresses the growing demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions in urban and high-traffic areas.

APM systems are designed to operate on dedicated guideways or tracks, utilizing automated vehicles or trains to transport passengers between predefined stations or terminals within a controlled environment.

These systems offer benefits such as reduced travel times, improved accessibility, enhanced safety, and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional modes of transportation.

Key Players

Siemens

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH

PT Len Industri (Persero)

LEITNER AG

Coester Group

HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY

IHI Corporation

Alstom

Bombardier

Verdict Media Limited

TPI Composites

Recent Developments:

In July 2023, Siemens invests €1 billion in Germany and creates a blueprint for the industrial metaverse in Nuremberg metropolitan region.

Automated People Mover Industry Segmentation:

By System Type:

Monorail

Duo Rail

Automated Guide Way Transit or Maglev

By Application:

Airport

Urban Transit

Amusements Parks

Shopping or Commercial Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

