RPost Approved as First Cybersecurity Solution for UK Legal Services Under New LOCS:23 GDPR Standard

London, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has become one of the first approved technology providers supporting legal service organizations in the UK seeking GDPR privacy accreditation under the new LOCS:23 ICO-approved standard. This certification ensures that legal service providers using RPost’s cybersecurity and privacy-infused services, including RMail®, RDocs™, and RSign®, meet best practice GDPR compliance. By offering secure email encryption, document rights management, and eSignature services, RPost helps legal firms safeguard client data, mitigate risks, and demonstrate commitment to regulatory compliance.

Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost, expressed pride in RPost’s recognition as a leading solution for GDPR compliance, emphasizing the company’s focus on privacy-centric technologies. Tim Hyman, CEO of 2twenty4 Consulting, highlighted that RPost’s suite of tools empowers legal service providers to address GDPR Article 5 and 32 requirements by securing personal data transmissions and providing audit-ready proof of compliance. With the LOCS:23 certification, legal clients can trust that RPost technology not only enhances data privacy but also ensures comprehensive protection against breaches.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-named-uk-gdpr-ico-standard-locs-23-approved-solution