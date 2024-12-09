TLC The Landscape Company Wins Best 2024 Landscaping Company Award in Denton County

Lewisville, TX, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — TLC The Landscape Company, a premier landscaping service provider based in Lewisville, Texas, is proud to announce that they have been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Landscaping Company” in the Best of Denton County 2024 awards. This accolade marks a significant achievement for TLC The Landscape Company, recognizing their dedication to excellence in landscape design, maintenance, and customer service.

Winning this award in a highly competitive field is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to transforming outdoor spaces into beautiful, functional landscapes that enhance the natural beauty of Denton County. The Best of Denton County awards, which is voted on by local residents, celebrate businesses that consistently deliver exceptional quality and service.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Best Landscaping Company in Denton County,” said Chad Khanna, Owner of TLC The Landscape Company. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team all year round, who are passionate about creating landscapes that our clients love and that truly stand out in our community.”

TLC The Landscape Company has been serving the Denton County area with a comprehensive range of landscaping services, including landscape design, installation, maintenance, sprinkler repair, irrigation, and more. Their customer-centric approach, attention to detail, and commitment to sustainability have set them apart in the industry.

“As a local business, winning this award again is especially meaningful because it comes from the community we serve,” added Khanna. “We are grateful to our loyal customers for their continued trust and support, and we look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service in the years to come.”

This recognition not only underscores TLC The Landscape Company’s position as a leader in the landscaping industry but also reinforces their mission to enhance the outdoor living experiences of their clients throughout Denton County.

About TLC The Landscape Company

TLC The Landscape Company is a full-service landscaping company based in Lewisville, TX. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and exceptional customer service, TLC has established itself as a trusted name in the landscaping industry. Their services include landscape design and installation, maintenance, sprinkler repair, irrigation, and more, all tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients.

For more information about TLC The Landscape Company or to schedule a free estimate, please visit https://tlcthelandscapeco.com/or call (214) 336-1612.