MTS Scaffolding Ltd complete unusual scaffold request

Longhope, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Were recently called by Optera with probably one of the most unusual scaffold requests yet…we need to build a scaffold so we can put a digger on a roof!

Optera are leading structural repair specialists, an area they specialise in are land slips and ground movement.

Their client needed their expertise with a property near Stroud, Gloucestershire and like many properties in the area, the property was built into a steep hill.

Unfortunately, the bank behind had significant ground movement and the earth slid into the property.

Optera needed to come up with an access solution quickly, so they could stabilise the bank and get the rubble out and away from the property.

They needed a minimum of a 3.5 tonne excavator to remove the spoil safely and effectively.

The only way they could do this was to sit the excavator on top of the roof and dig behind and adjacent to the extension.

We worked together with TAD scaffolding designs to put not only a digger on a roof but a series of scaffold ramps to get it up there!

Optera also needed to support a track barrow, tools and their team on the scaffold too with enough space to work safely.

The amount of scaffolding equipment needed to support the project was extreme, so the logistics of this project was perhaps the biggest challenge for us, rather than the actual build.

We also had to build the ramps in stages as the excavator went up to the roof and take them back down again straight away so there was space for Optera to work within the tight workspace they already had.

We built three scaffold ramps in total to allow the excavator to track up the building without the gradient being too steep.

There we fixed 20 x 6m alloy lattice beams over the roof to support the scaffold over the top which would carry the dynamic load of the digger, tools and contractors.

For further info contact Natalie at .

Email . enquiries@mtsscaffoldingltd.co.uk

Website . https://www.mtsscaffoldingltd.co.uk/

Tel 01594 368569.

Unit 2a Longhope Business Park, Monmouth Rd, Longhope , GL170QZ.