CE Shreekant Patil Inspires Future Innovators at Avishkar 24, MET Bhujbal Knowledge City

Nashik, India, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — CE. Shreekant Patil, an esteemed industry expert, founder of PARENTNashik, and mentor at Startup India, served as the chief guest at a significant event at MET Bhujbal Knowledge City’s B.Tech college. The program commenced at 12:00 PM with Principal Mr. Narkhade honoring CE.Shreekant Patil with a warm welcome, after which CE. Shreekant Patil delivered an inspiring keynote address.

In his speech, CE. Shreekant Patil emphasized the immense opportunities for research and innovation that align with the vision of making India an Atmanirbhar Bharat. He elaborated on various government schemes that support students and researchers, including funding for research projects, travel grants for international exposure, and resources available through the Manthan website to cultivate a thriving startup ecosystem within academic institutions.

The event was further enriched by the presence of event coordinator Dr. Sagar Aswar, other Heads of Departments, and faculty members who contributed to the day’s success. A highlight of the occasion was the inaugural Avishkar poster competition, which featured participation from 36 teams, marking its first occurrence at DBATU, B.Tech of MET College, Nashik.

CE. Shreekant Patil’s insights into the integration of research and entrepreneurship provided invaluable guidance to students, encouraging them to explore the vast potential of their ideas and innovations.

