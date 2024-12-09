Understanding Common IV Insertion Errors and the Serious Consequences of Incorrect IV Placement with Dempsey & Kingsland

Missouri, Kansas City, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — An intravenous (IV) line is a critical tool in modern medical care, used to deliver fluids, medications, and nutrients directly into the bloodstream. However, when an IV is inserted incorrectly, the consequences can be severe, potentially leading to lasting harm or even life-threatening complications. Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen Medical Malpractice Lawyers, a leading Kansas City medical malpractice law firm, is dedicated to representing individuals and families whose lives have been irrevocably changed due to IV insertion errors and other forms of medical negligence.

Whenever we’re hospitalized, we put our faith in the doctors, nurses, and staff to take good care of us while we’re vulnerable and in pain. However, even skilled professionals can make mistakes, such as common IV insertion errors, which can lead to complications and discomfort. One of the common features of being hospitalized is receiving fluids or medicines through an IV. It’s so common we barely think about whether it could be dangerous, but there is such a thing as a bad IV stick.

The Dangers of IV Insertion Errors

IV insertion is a routine medical procedure, but when done improperly, it can result in serious complications. Some of the most common IV insertion errors include:

1. Infiltration: Occurs when the IV catheter punctures the vein or dislodges from it, allowing fluids to leak into the surrounding tissues. This can cause pain, swelling, and tissue damage.

2. Extravasation: Similar to infiltration but more severe, extravasation occurs when medications or fluids leak into the surrounding tissues, potentially causing serious tissue damage or necrosis (tissue death).

3. Phlebitis: This is the inflammation of the vein where the IV is inserted. It can lead to pain, redness, swelling, and, in severe cases, blood clots or infection.

4. Air Embolism: If air enters the IV line and reaches the bloodstream, it can cause an air embolism, which may lead to serious complications such as stroke, heart attack, or respiratory failure.

What Happens When an IV Is Inserted Incorrectly?

The repercussions of an incorrect IV insertion can be immediate and severe. In some cases, patients may experience intense pain, swelling, and skin discoloration around the IV site. If extravasation occurs, patients may suffer from tissue necrosis, which can require surgical intervention to remove damaged tissue. Air embolisms, though rare, can be fatal if not treated immediately.

These errors can also cause long-term damage, such as permanent scarring or loss of mobility in the affected area. In the most severe cases, an incorrect IV insertion can lead to life-threatening conditions, including organ failure, severe infections, or even death.

Holding Negligent Parties Accountable

"At Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen, we understand the devastating impact that medical malpractice, including IV insertion errors, can have on individuals and their families," said Robert Kingsland. "With little warning, your life and the lives of your loved ones may drastically change due to the negligent actions of another. Your health, your ability to earn a living, and your ability to enjoy a normal life may all be seriously harmed, sometimes permanently."

The firm is committed to helping victims and their families navigate the complex legal process of medical malpractice claims, ensuring that those responsible for these injuries are held accountable. Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen provides compassionate legal representation, working tirelessly to secure the compensation victims need for their medical bills, lost wages, and emotional suffering.

