Rome, Italy, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The 3rd International Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Conference (Dementia 2025) will be held from June 5-7, 2025, in the historic city of Rome, Italy. Under the theme “Beyond Boundaries: Global Advances in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care,” this conference will explore cutting-edge research and innovative approaches in the field of dementia care.

Alzheimer’s Disease Conferences 2025 offers a hybrid format, combining onsite and online participation to accommodate a global audience. This inclusive setup ensures that experts and participants from around the world can engage in meaningful discussions, share groundbreaking research, and collaborate on advancing dementia care.

Join Dementia Conferences 2025 in Rome for this pivotal event to gain invaluable insights, connect with leading professionals, and contribute to the future of Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative experience in the fight against dementia.

Reach us at

E-mail: dementia@magnusconference.com

Phone: 1 (702) 988-2320

WhatsApp: 1 (540) 709 1879

