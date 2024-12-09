Monocom Markets Strengthens Requirements for Escrow and Clearing Agents

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — As part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and transparency, Monocom Markets is implementing stricter requirements for the selection of escrow and clearing agents, effective immediately.

These new compliance procedures include a more rigorous review process for choosing agents, focusing on their qualifications, industry experience, and adherence to regulatory standards. By refining our criteria, we aim to enhance the safety and efficiency of our clients’ transactions, ensuring that all agents involved in the process meet our elevated standards of reliability and trustworthiness.

“We are dedicated to providing our clients with a secure and seamless investment experience,” said DOP Mr. Isaac Dreyfuss. “By tightening our requirements for escrow and clearing agents, we reinforce our commitment to safeguarding client assets and improving the overall integrity of our transaction processes.”

About Monocom Markets:

Monocom Markets is a licensed and registered offshore investment management company offering financial services to clients globally. Specialising in portfolio management, asset protection and corporate finance advice. Serving Europe, United States, Australia and Asia Pacific.