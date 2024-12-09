A Letter of Thanks from RPost CEO Zafar Khan

London, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — RPost CEO Zafar Khan extends gratitude to customers, partners, and advocates for their continued trust and support in 2023, a year marked by innovation, growth, and new partnerships. RPost’s commitment to “Leaders in Innovation, Champions of Service, and Here for You” defines its approach. With advanced AI-powered tools like Email Eavesdropping™ and RDocs™ document security, RPost continues to lead in privacy and compliance, protecting clients worldwide against evolving cyber threats.

As RPost moves into 2024, Khan highlights exciting new integrations, expanding partnerships, and a growing team. Introducing Armand the Armadillo as a product evangelist brings both expertise and character to customer engagement. This spirit, paired with the expansion of RPost’s SMART-as-a-Service offerings, ensures clients not only benefit from cutting-edge eSignature and security solutions but also receive dedicated support and cost-saving advantages.

https://rpost.com/news/welcoming-2024-after-celebrating-a-year-of-innovation-at-rpost