Enduro Bearings Taps Industry Expert Alex Wassmann to Expand Global Reach

Oakland, California (October 29th, 2024) — Enduro Bearings is excited to announce the addition of Alex Wassmann as the company’s new Sales & Marketing Director for the Americas, Oceania & East Asia. Alex will play a crucial role in supporting the company’s global distribution partners.

Working with major cycling brands for three decades, Wassmann brings a wealth of cycling industry experience to Enduro. He has held key roles in product development, technical support, marketing, and strategic global partnership development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alex Wassmann to our management team,” declared Rick Sutton, Enduro’s Global Business Development and Marketing Director. “In tandem with our distribution partners, Alex will be laser-focused on educating retailers and riders about Enduro’s bearing and component performance and durability advantages. We are confident that, alongside Mike Johnston in Europe, Alex will elevate our market presence and strengthen our global aftermarket partnerships.”

“I am honored to join the Enduro Bearings team,” Wassmann said, “Over the years, I’ve watched the company earn the trust of hundreds of bicycle and component manufacturers. The growth of the product line and the company’s aftermarket strategy are spot-on. Matt Harvey (company co-founder) and the Enduro team are a rare combo of an open-hearted culture paired with a dogged passion to design and execute brilliant solutions for real-world riders.”

