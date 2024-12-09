JAPAN BUILD 2024 Expands International Presence for its 9th Tokyo Edition

Companies from the United States, Italy, Korea, China, and more to take part in the exhibition

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The anticipation for JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2024 is building up as the show is expected to welcome an even larger international presence. Set to take place from December 11-13 at Tokyo Big Sight, this year’s edition will feature exhibitors from around the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands, and Norway, solidifying its status as a truly global event for the construction and building industries.

A Legacy of International Excellence

Organised by RX Japan, JAPAN BUILD Tokyo has a history of attracting top-tier exhibitors from across the globe. In past editions, major brands such as DAEJIN from South Korea, Think.Air from the United Kingdom, Geoplast S.p.A. from Italy, and Akuvox from China have showcased their cutting-edge products and technologies, further enhancing the show’s reputation as a premier event for industry professionals.

In the last edition, JAPAN BUILD Tokyo saw participation from 560 exhibitors and attracted 34,443 visitors. Among them were international exhibitors who brought a diverse range of innovations and solutions to the show floor, sparking interest and business opportunities among attendees.

New Zones and Exciting Additions in 2024

In addition to expanding its international exhibitor base, JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2024 will introduce exciting new features and zones that cater to the evolving needs of the building and construction industry. Among the key additions for this year is TILE WORLD, which will focus on the latest tile collections and design trends, and ICT Zone, where cutting-edge products such as drone surveying tools, mobile surveying equipment, construction robotics, and AI-powered inspection technologies will be on display. These new areas reflect the industry’s growing focus on technological advancements in civil engineering and construction management.

Sub-Shows Grouping for a Comprehensive Showcase

As in previous years, exhibitors at JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2024 will be grouped according to the event’s specialised sub-shows, ensuring a comprehensive showcase of products and solutions tailored to different segments of the construction and building industry.

These sub-shows include Building Material & Housing Equipment Expo, Smart Building Expo, Smart Home Expo, Building Renovation Expo, Real Estate Tech Expo, Digital Construction Expo, Retail Digital Transformation Expo, and Green Building Expo.

Each of these sub-shows highlights critical trends in the industry, from energy-efficient systems and eco-friendly materials to smart technologies integrated into residential and commercial buildings. With this wide range of focus areas, JAPAN BUILD Tokyo continues to be a key platform for industry professionals to stay ahead of the latest innovations and developments.

Notable Exhibiting Companies

JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2024 will feature a range of influential companies from various regions, each bringing their own expertise and technological advancements to the table. From the United States, Jackery, a leader in portable power solutions, will showcase their power supplies designed for outdoor activities and emergencies. European innovation will also be strongly represented by Italy’s Tegola Canadese S.r.l., known for its innovative roofing products, and Geoplast S.p.A., a specialist in sustainable construction solutions.

Asia’s presence will be equally robust, with Newtechwood Company Limited from China presenting its composite decking for outdoor living and Korea’s Meissa Inc. introducing an advanced 3D drone mapping platform designed for remote construction management. From Japan, major brands such as Nichiha Corporation, AGC, and Daiken will demonstrate innovations in exterior materials, solar power glass, and air conditioning solutions, respectively.

Additionally, Nikken Sekkei will showcase its expertise in smart building consulting, and TAKENAKA CORPORATION will introduce a new real estate platform for land evaluation. Other notable Japanese exhibitors include Mitsubishi Electric, highlighting their cloud metering service for buildings, and MIWA LOCK, presenting smart lock systems. LIXIL will also be in attendance, showcasing their popular Smart Toilet.

Active Business Discussions and Industry Leadership

Show Director of JAPAN BUILD Bunta Koyasu commented on the high level of engagement expected at this year’s show: “Over half of the total visitors hold positions such as President & Director, General Manager, and Division Manager, ensuring that exhibiting companies can expect active business discussions. The top visitor industries include General Contractors and Sub-Contractors, IT/System, Equipment Manufacturers or Trading Companies, Building Material Manufacturers, Real Estate, and Developers, providing a wide range of business opportunities.”

Join JAPAN BUILD Tokyo

JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2024 is still accepting international exhibitors. Companies interested in joining this prestigious event and tapping into the growing market opportunities in Japan and beyond are encouraged to visit the official website at https://bit.ly/3yJX8BG for more information on how to participate.