Remington College selects CoolSys as a Preferred Employer Partner

Dallas, TX, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College is excited to announce that it selected CoolSys, the market-leading provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy, and engineering solutions, as a preferred employer partner.1

Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys is the nation’s largest team of refrigeration and HVAC services, engineering, and energy solutions experts, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the food retail, retail, restaurants, commercial and industrial segments. The company is dedicated to prioritizing energy efficiency by providing custom solutions, optimizing energy consumption through smart technologies, and offering preventative maintenance programs.

Remington College offers Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning programs at seven campuses in four states, so there are graduates ready to enter the field and serve CoolSys wide-ranging client network.

“At CoolSys, we aim to develop a skilled workforce, ensuring a bright future for both our company and the industry as a whole. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing the best service experiences and solutions for customers, and we know that Remington College graduates will be a perfect fit for our team.”– Sanna Kariniemi, VP of Talent Acquisition at CoolSys.

The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning diploma and degree programs at Remington College aim to prepare students for an entry-level position as an HVAC technician. The curriculum provides hands-on training and covers commercial HVAC systems, residential systems, commercial refrigeration systems, domestic appliances and cold-water AC, fundamental HVAC maintenance, and more.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 12 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning.

“With offices and clients around the country, this partnership with CoolSys is a natural fit for Remington College and our students seeking employment after graduation.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About CoolSys CoolSys is the market-leading provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy, and engineering solutions for customers in the grocery, retail, food service, industrial, education, healthcare, and government sectors. From engineering, design and installation to service, maintenance, energy optimization, and end-of-life asset recommercing, CoolSys businesses cover the entire lifecycle of mission-critical HVAC and refrigeration systems. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 3,200 employees nationwide, serving the daily needs of more than 45,000 customer locations across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

