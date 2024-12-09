The Importance of Having a Wrongful Death Lawyer from McCoy & Sparks Attorneys At Law in Kentucky

Bardstown, Kentucky, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Losing a loved one due to someone else’s negligence is a heart-wrenching experience. Seeking justice during such a difficult time can seem overwhelming. In these situations, securing the services of a skilled Kentucky wrongful death attorney is crucial. At McCoy & Sparks, PLLC, we understand the pain and confusion families endure after such tragedies, and we are committed to helping you pursue the compensation you deserve.

Wrongful death cases can arise from various circumstances, including car accidents, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, and more. These claims are designed to provide financial support for the deceased’s family and hold the responsible party accountable. Kentucky law does not permit family members of the deceased to file a wrongful death claim. Instead, it’s up to the individual who represents the victim’s estate. Of course, if one of the family members is the personal representative, which is often the case, they can file a wrongful death claim. However, navigating Kentucky’s legal system can be complex without the guidance of an experienced Kentucky wrongful death lawyer.

Also, the damages that are collected from such claims are payable directly to those named in Kentucky’s Wrongful Death statute. This is often very different than what is provided in the person’s Last Will and Testament.

Certain family members have the right to file a related claim when a wrongful death occurs. A spouse, the parent of a minor, or a minor that loses a parent can all file what is known as loss of consortium claims. These claims allow recovery for the loss of love and affection.

McCoy & Sparks, PLLC offers skilled legal representation for wrongful death claims throughout Central Kentucky. With decades of experience, our attorneys are well-versed in handling the intricate legal details of wrongful death cases, from filing claims to negotiating settlements or taking cases to trial when necessary. Our compassionate team provides personalized attention, ensuring that each case is handled with care and precision.

Wrongful death lawsuits seek to cover a range of damages, including medical bills, funeral expenses, loss of companionship, and the emotional suffering of family members. However, without professional legal representation, families may not receive the full compensation they are entitled to. At McCoy & Sparks, we take pride in standing by our clients during these difficult times, offering support and expertise as we fight for justice on their behalf.

If you’ve lost a loved one due to someone else’s negligence, you shouldn’t have to face the legal process alone. Allow McCoy & Sparks, PLLC to assist you in your wrongful death case and work toward a resolution that brings justice and financial security. We offer free consultations to discuss your case and determine the best course of action.

Reach out to a wrongful death attorney at McCoy & Sparks, PLLC today at (502) 348-9972 to schedule your consultation and take the first step toward justice.