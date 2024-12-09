Powers Transmissions Sets the Standard for Reliable and Professional Auto Repair in Lexington, KY

LEXINGTON, KY, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — For nearly 50 years, Powers Transmissions Complete Car & Auto Repair has built a reputation as the trusted name for professional auto repair throughout Central Kentucky. The shop has shown a strong commitment to the highest standards of workmanship for every vehicle they service. They are a trusted name with proven reliability, providing a wide array of services for many different makes and models of vehicles.

Powers Transmissions Complete Car & Auto Repair has a clear goal to provide every customer with convenient, trustworthy, and efficient car care. They provide everything from simple routine maintenance to major repairs and even specialized transmission work. No matter what level of service your vehicle needs, the skilled technicians at Powers Transmission with provide dedicated attention to ensure your vehicle leaves their shop running at its peak performance.

Powers Transmissions is a family-owned shop and locally operated business. They pride themselves on fostering lifelong relationships with their customers. They offer transparency and reliability for every single service and have worked to build a name that you can trust in the automotive industry.

“Our customers have relied on our shop for decades because we make it clear we have an unwavering commitment to quality that you can see from the moment you drive on the lot to the time you leave with repairs,” said David Powers, owner of the shop. “We are proud to be part of this community and to have a trusted and reliable auto care shop that has many repeat customers.

We believe that exceptional service and building long-term relationships are very important to our continued success.”

At Powers Transmissions Complete Car & Auto Repair you can get a full range of automotive services. This includes transmission repair and replacement, brake services, engine diagnostics and repair, oil changes, routine maintenance, electrical system service, AC or heat repair, suspension and steering work, and more. The shop has extensive technical expertise, but they also have personalized care for every single customer they meet. This is what has made them so successful throughout their 46 years and in business. It is this dedication that continues to set them apart with a high standard for quality automotive services.

Learn more about Powers Transmissions and their services from their website at https://powerstransmission.com or their Google Profile. You can connect on social media through Facebook or Twitter. Contact the shop directly to schedule services or for any questions you may have.