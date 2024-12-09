The Importance of Hiring a Truck Accident Lawyer in El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — With the increase in commercial truck traffic on El Paso’s roads, accidents involving large trucks have become an unfortunate reality. These accidents often result in severe injuries, property damage, and even fatalities due to the sheer size and weight of commercial vehicles. As such, the need for specialized legal assistance from Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. in truck accident cases is more important than ever.

As the trucking industry expands, you’ll find more large trucks on the road. More trucks on El Paso roads mean a higher risk of deadly accidents. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 32,562 commercial vehicles were involved in accidents across the state in 2020. When you look at El Paso specifically, there were a total of 778 commercial vehicle accidents in 2020.

Hiring a truck accident lawyer in El Paso from Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. is essential for those who find themselves involved in a collision with a commercial vehicle. Truck accidents differ significantly from typical car accidents in terms of complexity. These cases often involve multiple parties, including the truck driver, trucking companies (like UPS or postal), insurance providers, and potentially even manufacturers if faulty equipment played a role in the incident. Navigating this web of liability is nearly impossible without the expertise of an attorney specializing in truck accidents.

Truck accident lawyers at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. in El Paso understand the specific federal and state regulations that govern the trucking industry, such as hours-of-service rules, weight limits, and maintenance requirements. This knowledge allows them to determine if a violation contributed to the accident and hold the responsible parties accountable. They also have access to expert witnesses who can reconstruct the accident scene, examine vehicle damage, and provide testimony to strengthen a case.

Another key benefit of having a truck accident lawyer from Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. is their ability to negotiate with large trucking companies and insurance carriers, which often have aggressive legal teams dedicated to minimizing payouts. An experienced lawyer can level the playing field, ensuring victims receive fair compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering, including common injuries and hip injuries.

Moreover, truck accident lawyers at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. in El Paso are familiar with local road conditions, traffic patterns, and accident hotspots, giving them an advantage when investigating the causes of a crash. They also understand the different cases such as bobtail trucks and jake brakes. Their knowledge of the area can help build a stronger case by identifying factors like improper truck maintenance, driver fatigue, or poorly designed intersections. The law firm is proud to serve other areas of Texas such as Odessa and Midland.

In conclusion, when dealing with the aftermath of a truck accident in El Paso, victims need more than just legal representation—they need a truck accident lawyer with the specialized skills and experience to fight for their rights. By hiring a lawyer, victims can focus on recovery while their legal team works to secure the compensation they deserve.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact a trusted truck accident lawyer from Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. in El Paso today at (915) 308-6881.