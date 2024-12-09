TARA CTA Introduces Affordable Cybersecurity for SMBs with AI Threat Detection

Troy, Michigan, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — TARA CTA, an AI cyber threat analytics and alerting platform, announces a new cybersecurity application designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) achieve better cybersecurity through AI at an affordable price.

SMBs face similar cybersecurity threats as large organizations, but most cybersecurity platforms are sold as suites, which are expensive and difficult for SMBs to understand. It’s like asking an SMB to buy an enterprise accounting program, when all they need is QuickBooks. Because SMBs often rely on external resources to support their IT infrastructure, they only need to be aware of cyber security issues and they can get others to help fix them.

“ We saw a hole in the market, so we created TARA CTA,” says CEO of TARA CTA, Rob Cote. “Think of it as a security check engine light for your business. Instead of the old car idiot lights, TARA CTA shows AI generated red light, green light risk indicators and delivers the diagnostics to help fix the issues,” says Cote. “Essentially, it is a new, easy-to-use web-based app that helps the average small business see what’s at risk—without the $30k annual price tag.”

TARA CTA uses predictive AI technology to monitor dark web activities and potential threats long before they strike. It helps SMBs address evolving cyber risk early and prevent costly cyberattacks. The dashboard displays easy-to-interpret risk indicators to highlight areas that require attention. As items shift from a green status to red, the platform generates an email alert describing the issues by risk category.

Key Features of TARA CTA

Real-Time Threat Detection monitors for cyber security risks as they emerge.

AI-Powered dashboard uses machine learning to assess current and future risks.

Zero-Day Visibility identifies unknown issues like Ransomware to help businesses stay protected.

Red/Green Light Indicators allow SMBs or their IT service providers to easily identify cyber security issues

Built in workflow tracks the disposition of issues allowing SMBs or their IT service provider to update the resolution status.

Alerting delivers automated email message to the SMB and/or their IT service provider whenever a risk category changes from green to red

About TARA CTA

TARA CTA was founded by a team with over 21 Years of Security Expertise. The group was recognized as the Michigan Corp! 2021 Most Valuable Entrepreneur, and 2022 Best MichBusiness Technology Gurus. Team members include former SVP at Motorola, VP at GE Security, and others that worked with Symantec, Citrix, IBM, Apple, Cap Gemini, Microsoft, EDS, Intel, and HP.

