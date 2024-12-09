RPost to Showcase Advanced RMail Pre-Crime Suite for Email Eavesdropping™ at RESPRO® Event

London, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — RPost is set to reveal customer-driven advancements in its RMail Email Eavesdropping™ solution at the Real Estate Services Providers Council (RESPRO®) event in Vail, Colorado. This upgrade provides IT administrators with real-time insights on email patterns, enabling them to counteract cybercriminal tactics like email interceptions and inbox eavesdropping that lead to business email compromise (BEC) and misdirected wire payments. Designed to prevent costly fraud, the RMail Pre-Crime suite empowers security teams to mitigate risks tied to real estate transactions, including down payments, escrow transfers, and large-purchase invoice payments.

Jeff Richardson, CIO at Shaddock National Holdings, and RPost CEO Zafar Khan will discuss RMail’s real-time email threat detection at the September event. With the U.S. Secret Service reporting an average mis-wired amount of $150,000 every 37 seconds, RPost’s humanized email security solutions offer essential protection against BEC attacks in real estate and beyond. RPost’s AI-enhanced suite, optimized for Microsoft Outlook, addresses the evolving nature of wire fraud, supporting professionals with comprehensive eSecurity and compliance tools.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-advances-its-analytical-ai-in-its-wire-fraud-Pre-emption-security-suite