Midland Wealth Solutions Relocates To Sadler Bridge Studios

Independent financial planning experts, Midland Wealth Solutions, have relocated to new offices at Sadler Bridge Studios, part of the Connect Derby portfolio of managed workspaces.

Derby, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Midland Wealth Solutions was founded in 2016 by David Bradley and has expanded to become a trusted name in the financial services sector in the Midlands, London, and the South East.

The company provides independent advice to individuals, families, and businesses across a range of areas primarily focusing on lifestyle financial planning which often leads to advice on investments, savings, pensions, tax planning, and financial protection.

David and his team previously occupied a shared office space on St Mary’s Gate in the city and their relocation was driven by the need for a more professional environment that would support the firm’s expansion and cater for its growing client base.

They checked out a number of managed workspaces across the city, but Sadler Bridge Studios came out on top, thanks to its central location, close to shops and car parking, and its high specification office space and complementary facilities, including meeting rooms and in-house café, RASK.

Commenting on joining Sadler Bridge Studios, David Bradley, director of Midland Wealth Solutions, said:

“We’d been on the lookout for a new office in Derby city centre for a while to support our expanding client base.

“We considered several locations, but Sadler Bridge Studios stood out due to its central location and facilities, especially the in-house café, meeting rooms and super-fast broadband.

“The facilities available here are already making a huge difference. The dedicated meeting rooms are perfect for client presentations, and the reception services and post handling are efficient and professional.

“We put our clients at the heart of everything we do and our new offices at Sadler Bridge Studios enable us to do that.”

Sonia Kang, lettings manager at Connect Derby, added:

“We’re delighted to welcome Midland Wealth Solutions to the Connect Derby community. Sadler Bridge Studios’ location is proving increasingly popular with businesses looking for a flexible working environment.

“David and his team have joined a thriving business community that combines traditional creatives with other businesses in creative industries supply chain.

“Midland Wealth Solutions is an exciting business and we’re confident our facilities and services will help them grow and develop.”

Sadler Bridge Studios is one of five buildings within the diverse Connect Derby portfolio alongside Friar Gate Studios, Kings Chambers, Riverside Chambers, and Marble Hall.

The scheme provides micro businesses, entrepreneurs and SMEs with the high specification working environment, IT infrastructure and business support they need to grow. Tenants enjoy superfast broadband, meeting rooms equipped with AV equipment, and 24/7 access.

Connect Derby has evolved to meet the changing needs of businesses, with the introduction of new and flexible ways of working. These include hybrid offices, furnished offices and pay as you go options.

A number of offices are currently available at Sadler Gate Studios, which can accommodate anything from a sole trader to larger expanding companies.

Details of available offices can be found at www.connectderby.co.uk. For further information,

contact Sonia Kang on 01332 742700 or email lettings@connectderby.co.uk.