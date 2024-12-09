RPost Unveils Enhanced RSign for iManage, Elevating User Management and eSign Workflows for IT Admins and Legal Professionals

London, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has launched its enterprise update for RSign’s iManage integration, streamlining document management and user authentication for law firms and iManage users. This update allows IT administrators to synchronize Microsoft AzureAD user access policies across RSign and iManage, ensuring robust security without requiring additional usernames or passwords. By integrating with AzureAD, RSign enables a secure, unified single sign-on experience, empowering legal professionals to send documents for eSignature seamlessly within their existing iManage workflows.

With RSign’s enhanced features, iManage users can efficiently select, send, and automatically save eSigned documents back to client records, enhancing productivity while maintaining compliance. “RSign now offers the user-friendliness, security, and cost efficiency essential for institutional users,” said RPost CEO Zafar Khan. This update cements RPost’s position as a top eSignature provider, enabling legal and corporate users to streamline operations and reduce costs by up to 50% compared to other eSign solutions.

