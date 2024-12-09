SisuCare Education Receives Approval to Expand Nurse Assistant Training Programs

San Jose, CA, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — New Training Options Provide Greater Accessibility to Future CNAs.

SisuCare Education, California’s largest online Nurse Assistant Training program, announces its recent approval from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), to expand its offerings with two new formats: online instructor-led and in-person CNA training. The in-person sessions will take place at the Orange County campus in Stanton, California, complementing SisuCare’s established online presence.

“We are excited to receive CDPH approval for these new programs,” commented Bijay Baniya, CEO of SisuCare Education. “This expansion allows us to meet students where they learn best, whether online or in person, and reinforces our commitment to making healthcare education accessible for all. ”

Since receiving initial CDPH approval in 2020, SisuCare has redefined CNA education in California by offering self-paced, flexible, and affordable online programs. The collaboration with CDPH’s E-Learning Division has enabled SisuCare to break down traditional barriers to nurse assistant training, providing thousands of students with opportunities to enter the healthcare field.

The new program formats aim to enhance student outcomes by catering to different learning preferences. The online instructor-led option allows students to engage with experienced professionals remotely, fostering an interactive virtual environment that mirrors in-person learning. Meanwhile, the on-campus option is catered to those students that thrive best in a classroom setting allowing them to interact with other students and instructors in person. This dual approach is designed to give students the confidence and preparation needed to succeed as certified nursing assistants.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, California and the nation were grappling with a severe shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs),” remarked Roy Bailey, Chief People and Operations Officer of SisuCare Education. “The leadership at CDPH has been instrumental in working with SisuCare in creating innovative education models that challenge the limitations of brick-and-mortar learning. With their support, SisuCare is helping to address the CNA staffing gap and preparing the next generation of nursing professionals.”

The introduction of online instructor-led and in-person training further supports SisuCare’s mission to offer flexible learning solutions that cater to individual student needs. By providing multiple formats, the program ensures students can pursue their healthcare careers in ways that best suit their schedules and learning styles.

For more information about SisuCare Education’s programs, visit www.sisucare.com

About SisuCare Education

SisuCare Education is the leading provider of Nurse Assistant Training in California, offering affordable, flexible, and comprehensive CNA programs designed to meet the diverse needs of students statewide. Approved by the California Department of Public Health, SisuCare aims to close the CNA staffing gap and advance the future of healthcare education through accessible learning opportunities.

