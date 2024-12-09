Seco Machine Library provides users instant cutting data recommendations

Troy, MI, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Seco has launched an innovative web-based tool that provides customers with product-specific, instant, high-quality cutting data recommendations based on their machine information. The Seco Machine Library simplifies the process of identifying, purchasing and optimizing tools that are appropriate for specific machines.

“Machine Library is the latest addition to the Seco My Pages portal that supports customers with a personalized digital experience on secotools.com,” said Seco Product Lead Simon Karlström. “Customers can quickly access detailed cutting data for a particular tool based on their specific machine characteristics in addition to quickly getting product information. Machine Library closes the loop with all the information an operator needs to get the machine specific cutting data straight away.”

Easily add machines and acquire cutting data
Customers can easily add, edit and delete machines along with characteristics such as manufacturer, model, CNC, coolant, rpm, torque and power by simply logging in to their secure My Pages portal on SecoTools.com and navigating to Machine Library. Once the library is populated with machine information, customers simply add their machine in the cutting data tab on the product details page to obtain machine specific cutting data recommendations. Additionally, customers will be able to adjust machining parameters like cutting methods and number of passes to optimize their processes.

Configuring and saving their individual machines in Machine Library enables customers to easily integrate to future Seco digital products. Calculating cutting data on their unique machine settings will give operators quicker and more accurate cutting data recommendations to avoid costly trial and error. Machine-specific cutting data will help shops be more productive with increased throughput and decreased scrap.

Flexibility and adaptability meet changing requirements
Seco Machine Library recommends cutting data for any combination of machine and tool. It can also supply the appropriate cutting data for new tools or existing tools moved to a new or different machine. The Machine Library allows users to easily save and edit data on each of their machines.

Seco Machine Library

With its origins in Fagersta, Sweden and present in more than 75 countries, Seco is a leading global provider of metal cutting solutions for indexable milling, solid milling, turning, holemaking, threading and tooling systems. For nearly 100 years, Seco has driven excellence throughout the entire manufacturing journey, ensuring high-precision machining and high-quality output.
