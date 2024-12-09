RX Japan Unites Global Buyers and Japanese Food Producers at “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The highly anticipated “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR returns this November 27–29, 2024, at Makuhari Messe, uniting international food and beverage (F&B) leaders with top Japanese food producers. This winter edition promises to be a dynamic marketplace, showcasing the finest regional specialties and positioning Japan as a global supplier of premium food products.

From artisanal snacks to innovative, sustainable foods, attendees can expect to encounter the best of Japanese culinary craftsmanship. This fair will open new opportunities for retailers, wholesalers, hospitality providers, and food service professionals looking to source authentic Japanese products for international markets.

Following the Success of the Summer Edition

Building on the momentum from the summer event—which attracted 652 exhibitors and 18,984 visitors. This positive response establishes the event’s reputation as an essential trade fair for industry leaders in the global F&B space. “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR is a one-stop hub for sourcing premium Japanese food products essential to today’s evolving F&B landscape.

Discover Regional Flavours Across Five Local Government Pavilions

A major highlight of this year’s event is the focus on regional Japanese food culture, with five government-supported pavilions showcasing unique local products. These pavilions will introduce buyers to hidden gems, from organic wagyu to artisanal tofu, tailored for export and ready to meet the growing global demand for authentic and sustainable foods.

Here’s a sneak peek at some key exhibitors:

Miyazaki Prefecture

• EDA LIVESTOCK CO., LTD. – Japan’s only producer of organic, additive-free Japanese Black Wagyu.

• Sugimoto Shoten Co., Ltd. – Renowned for their premium shiitake mushroom powder.

• Utensils Co., Ltd. – Specialising in canned and retort-packed prepared foods ideal for export.

Hokkaido Prefecture

• Yamakyu Suzuki Bussan Co., Ltd. – Producers of Hokkaido rice packets, mixed nuts, and peanuts.

• KAMINOKUNI WINERY – A celebrated winery crafting regional wines from Kaminokuni Town.

• Japan Food Safety Research Institute Co., Ltd. – Experts in frozen Japanese sweets and frozen rice-related products.

Tokushima Prefecture

• Satonoyuki Foods Co., Ltd. – Leading producers of soybean-based foods, with tofu as its cornerstone.

• Nakano Sangyo Co., Ltd. – Specialists in root vegetables like lotus roots, bamboo shoots, and burdock.

• Ichioka Confectionery Co., Ltd. – Masters of steamed cakes and other traditional sweets.

Chiba Prefecture

• Narita City Wholesale Market – Japan’s first wholesale market with integrated export processing, streamlining overseas shipments.

• Yamato Sakana Co., Ltd. – Evolving from a seafood dealer to a local wholesaler, retailer, and restaurateur.

• Yoneya Co., Ltd. – Iconic makers of yokan, dorayaki, daifuku, and other classic Japanese confections.

Gunma Prefecture

• Tsumagoi Farmers Place – Producers of over 40 types of Italian vegetables, such as radicchio and carino kale.

• SANSHO Co., Ltd. – Innovators of plant-based foods, ponzu, and konjac noodles.

• SEKIGUCHIDAILY CO., LTD. – Makers of pickles and side dishes featuring Gunma-grown vegetables.

JFEX as a Strategic Concurrent Show

The Japan International Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) will once again run alongside the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER, creating a seamless experience for visitors. This is an intentional move by RX Japan to help visitors maximise their time and explore a broader spectrum of F&B products. This strategic co-location enables participants to seamlessly access an even wider range of brands, providing more business expansion opportunities and deeper industry insights in one convenient venue.

JFEX and “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER are designed to give exhibitors and visitors a complete F&B trade experience. Attendees can uncover the latest industry trends and rich food culture, secure deals, and grow their network all while exploring the very best that Japan has to offer in both food exports and broader F&B markets.

A Must-Attend Event for Global Industry Leaders

The “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2024 offers more than just a product showcase—it’s an opportunity to build business connections with top Japanese suppliers and immerse with the country’s dynamic food culture.

The presence of each local pavilion serves as a testament to the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER’s commitment to helping Japanese food producers to expand to global markets. This event also serves as an opportunity for international companies in the F&B market who are looking to connect with trusted Japanese food suppliers and learn more about the country’s diverse food culture.

This is an invitation to explore the finest Japanese F&B products at the event’s comprehensive exhibition lineup. Attendees will not only have access to a curated selection of F&B products that blend tradition with innovation but also take advantage of exclusive networking opportunities. Both exhibitors and visitors will surely leave the fair with meaningful connections and valuable insights into their business growth.

For more information and to register, visit the official “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR website at https://bit.ly/3WZvOHT. More details are available at https://bit.ly/4dndMpr.