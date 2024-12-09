FPT INDUSTRIAL TO SHOWCASE SUSTAINABLE AND EFFICIENT SOLUTIONS FOR THE AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY AT EIMA 2024

Turin, Italy, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — FPT Industrial will be confirming its commitment to more efficient, productive, and sustainable agriculture at EIMA International 2024, taking place from November 6 to November 10 at the BolognaFiere exhibition center (Bologna, Italy).

The Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of low-environmental impact powertrains, and a leader in industrial applications, will be showing off products in both the internal combustion engines (ICE) and ePowertrain segments, in keeping with its multi-energy strategy.



Visitors to FPT Industrial’s stand in Bologna (Hall 15 Stand C/16) will be spoilt for choice, with compact yet powerful engines for specialized equipment, natural gas-fueled solutions for a smooth energy transition, new industrial power units, and ePowertrain products extending the scope of electricity in modern farming.

“WE ARE CARBON NEUTRAL HERE”: PAVING THE WAY FOR AN EVER-MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE



Confirming its strong commitment to new and sustainable practices in the transport industry, FPT Industrial is proudly attending EIMA with a carbon-neutral booth, like with all the global events it has exhibited at in 2024. This ambitious result involves every step of the booth production and requires a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). First of all, the booth is built using modular and reusable structures with eco-friendly materials and furnishings. During the event, everything is optimized, from transport of materials to use of recyclable equipment. At the end of the trade show, when reusable parts are dismantled and recovered, transport is optimized once again, and the recycled and non-reusable materials are handled correctly. Then, after a final assessment of the total impacts, FPT Industrial offsets the residual emissions by purchasing certified carbon credits in order to achieve the target of carbon neutrality.

INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE PRODUCT RANGE – MULTI-ENERGY ENGINES AND INDUSTRIAL POWER UNITS FOR A WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS

FPT Industrial is continuing to invest in a multi-energy approach to meet customer needs, with progressively sustainable solutions in the agricultural field too, whose applications often require a low environmental impact and emissions. Being at the forefront of technology, FPT Industrial’s engines can adopt variable-geometry and two-stage turbochargers, high-pressure Common Rail injection, patented after-treatment systems and more, depending on the requirements of the mission.

F28 – Ultra-compact footprint and optimized layout

Awarded the title of Diesel of The Year 2020 and already adopted by the leading brands of specialized orchard and vineyard tractors, the F28 Stage V is a one-engine solution that meets the needs of both space and performance-driven applications. A real enabler in terms of packaging and streamlining, it delivers 3.4 l performance with a displacement of just 2 l.

The F28 is designed to be multi-fuel, and features a modular architecture – it can run on diesel and natural gas, and it is suitable for hybrid applications – providing the best performance in all working conditions and ensuring maximum installation flexibility.

This compact and versatile engine delivers top performance in the 55 kW category: high low-end torque (300 Nm @ 1,000 rpm; +23% vs. competitors) and maximum torque 26% higher than the competitor average (375 Nm @ 1400 rpm). A specific high-performance version designed for 75 kW (100 hp) / 415 Nm is also available, enabling installation synergies across vehicle platforms.

Its built-in versatility is firmly based on a pre-validated approach, covering outputs from 37 to 75 kW, with a wide set of off-the-shelf options such as pre-installed ATS, different filter positioning, flywheel housing, oil pan, and alternators, all focused on simplifying installation work.

The most compact after-treatment system in the category allows for simple cross-region installation and layout entirely underneath the hood. One-side serviceability and a 600-hour oil change interval provide ease of maintenance and reduced operating costs.

N45 – Reliability proven two million times, and still going

With more than 2 million units manufactured since 2001 for a number of applications, the NEF series is designed for the most demanding agricultural equipment missions, and stands out for its proven robustness and durability.

With excellent performance in terms of both power and torque, fuel efficiency and reliability, the NEF series means flexibility, featuring 4 (N45) and 6 (N67) cylinder configurations, with either structural or non-structural design and a wide range of options to customize the solution according to the customers’ needs. Thanks to FPT Industrial’s pioneering EGR-free combustion and exclusive, patented HI-eSCR2 after-treatment technology, the NEF series represents the productivity benchmark for mid-range applications, with further enhancements in performance and efficiency with Stage V engines.

Both N45 engines and the Hi-eSCR2 system for Stage V compliance are offered in a compact and lightweight design to reduce packaging and facilitate installation on the vehicle, with a wide range of after-treatment layouts for customized solutions. EGR-free technology reduces cooling power needs, further simplifying installation for OEMs with the same cooling requirements across all emission stages.

The N45 on display in Bologna has been redesigned for increased performance with the same engine displacement, with EGR-free combustion maximizing power, torque and transient responsiveness, as well as reducing fuel consumption.

N67 NG – The only non-diesel engine on the market



The ultimate clean-energy solution specifically designed for open-field tractors, the N67 natural gas engine from the NEF series, a 6-cylinder 6.7-liter model, provides power of up to 199 kW @ 1800 rpm and torque of 1160 Nm @ 1500 rpm, equivalent performance to the diesel version. It reduces CO2 emissions by 10% and pollutants by 80% compared to diesel in real-life operating conditions. By using biomethane, the carbon footprint can be net-zero. The engine indeed achieves near-net-zero, or even negative, carbon emissions when running on biomethane, thus enabling circular ecosystems in agriculture.

The latest version being exhibited at EIMA 2024 features a high-energy ignition system, with ion-sensing knock detection for improved combustion control, high fuel efficiency, and long spark plug service life. Stoichiometric technology and multi-point injection ensure clean combustion, high performance, and low emissions, and the turbocharger with stainless-steel turbine housing and water-cooled bearings ensures maximum reliability.

Sustainability credentials are enhanced by the indirect injection and reduced compression ratio for lower noise and vibration levels than diesel engines (up to -5 dB). The proprietary model-based engine emissions control features a simple, ultra-compact, and maintenance-free three-way catalytic converter, with no need for DPF or SCR systems.

Reliability and durability are increased thanks to the cylinder head with high-performance materials for increased thermomechanical resistance, and the steel exhaust manifold for high temperature resistance and reliability.



New R38 IPU – Excellent performance in a fully packaged and cost-effective solution

The R38 is FPT Industrial’s new 3.8 l turbocharged engine that aims to offer a cost-effective solution for unregulated applications. It offers full compliance with EU standards, and seamless integration with the rest of FPT Industrial’s ecosystem. It covers the 50 kVA and 60 kVA outputs in the power generation line-up and 55 kW and 65 kW outputs in the industrial power unit version, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.

Like the R24, the previous addition to FPT Industrial’s innovative portfolio, it comes as a compact four-cylinder G-Drive, with cooling pack and filters already installed. The new R38 features a robust, proven and reliable mechanical injection system, while the single-side servicing facilitates and speeds up maintenance activities. For the power generation version, the R38 is switchable from 1,500 rpm to 1,800 rpm to minimize OEMs’ stock requirements, and it is suitable for a broad range of applications, from stationary backup to mobile prime power.



F28 IPU – High productivity in a compact package

The F28 Power Unit engine stands out for its compact layout and high performance in the sub-3-liter category, thus adapting to both stationary and semi-stationary applications (irrigation pumps, slurry and water pumps, concrete pumps, chipper-grinders, crushers, drills, sprayers, etc.).

Easy to install, use, and maintain, the F28 Power Unit delivers up to 75 kW (101 hp) / 416 Nm with high torque even at low engine speeds, for fast transient response and to enable installation synergies across vehicle and machine platforms.

It represents a complete pre-assembled solution, including the most compact ATS in its category, to maximize compactness and layout optimization. The F28 guarantees compliance with Stage V (DPF / DPF+SCR) and Tier 4 Final-only (DPF-free) regulations.

ePOWERTRAIN PRODUCTS – ENERGY STORAGE AND BATTERY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS FOR GREEN ENERGY MOBILITY

Fulfilling its commitment to high-performance and reliable zero-emissions solutions, FPT Industrial’s product portfolio includes advanced energy storage solutions and battery management systems, designed for a wide range of commercial vehicle applications, as well as an ePropulsion line-up which covers applications from 3.5 to 49 tonnes GVW.

Fitting into FPT Industrial’s strong commitment to reducing environmental footprints, the ePowertrain products are manufactured in the carbon-neutral ePowertrain plant located in Turin, inaugurated in October 2022.

FPT Industrial’s energy storage line up is able to cope with the wide range of off-road operations involved in modern agriculture, where demand for electrified products is still growing.

eBS 42 – A key player for zero-emissions agriculture



FPT Industrial’s 42 kWh eBS 42 battery pack is an advanced energy storage solution, combining class leading energy density (>170 Wh/kg), outstanding stability, and fast charging times and discharge rates; making use of NMC technology (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese), the eBS 42 is a modular and highly flexible solution that can be installed on a variety of agricultural and construction equipment, thanks to the possibility of multipack solutions.

The top quality and reliability of the eBS 42 battery pack has been chosen by CASE for the 580EV, the industry’s first electric backhoe loader. Designed to deliver up to eight hours of operational run time on a single charge, depending on the application, this new electric backhoe loader carries over the same dimensional loading and digging specifications and delivers the same breakout forces as the CASE 580SN diesel model.

CUSTOMER SERVICE – CONNECTED SOLUTIONS TO PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST

For FPT Industrial, supporting customers also means providing tailor-made solutions such as its connected services to meet all their day-to-day needs: this customer-centric approach guarantees protection and availability whenever required. For this reason, visitors will find the MyFPT world at FPT Industrial’s booth, including all the Brand’s products such as the MyFPT App and the Control Room system, through which connected engines can be remotely and proactively monitored in real time, preventing costly failures and minimizing workshop visits, saving time, costs, fuel, and naturally, emissions.

Customers will have the opportunity to discover the MyFPT Original Reman remanufactured parts, the best and sustainability-conscious alternative to new ones. These are cost-efficient parts that are just as efficient and reliable as brand-new ones. Each remanufactured product gets tested and is provided with a full warranty. Original Reman helps to save the environment – using 80% less energy than producing a new part, reducing CO2 emissions by 28 million tonnes per year, and keeping used components out of landfills.

Last but not least, the new FPT Industrial co-branded oils developed in close partnership with PLI (Petronas Lubricants International) will also be showcased. Designed to provide optimum performance with FPT Industrial’s latest developments in engine technology, these products deliver exceptional engine performance and sustained fuel efficiency at all engine speeds, and under all operating conditions.

FPT Industrial is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across ten production sites and ten R&D centers work for FPT Industrial all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 42 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems. This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT Industrial a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.

