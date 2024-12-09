Oxidative Stress Assay Market Growth Driven by Rising Research in Chronic Diseases

The global oxidative stress assay market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of oxidative stress-associated diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, and others and research & development activities related to these diseases are major factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2021, the global prevalence of diabetes among 20- to 79-year-old people was estimated at around 536.6 million, and it is expected to reach 783.2 million by 2045.

Cancer is one of the lucrative segments of the oxidative stress assay (OSA) market. Cellular damage induced by oxidative stress may activate cancer genes and inactivate tumor suppressor genes, leading to cancer development. Moreover, an increase in the cancer patient base is further expected to increase the market uptake of OSA in the coming years. According to the NCBI estimates, there will be around 30 million cancer cases by 2040, a rise of 57% compared to 2020 which is expected to create more opportunities for OSA market.

Academic and research institutes are involved in research activities to study oxidative stress in different health issues and develop novel solutions for diagnosing and treating these diseases. For instance, in August 2023, researchers at the Medical University of Lodz conducted a study to evaluate the oxidative stress in obstructive sleep apnea. The level of inflammatory biomarkers such as interleukins and tumor necrosis factor have been higher in obstructive sleep apnea patients.

Investigating oxidative stress and glutathione levels related to infectious diseases is further expected to create novel market opportunities for the key players. For instance, in August 2023, a report published by bioRxiv stated that the reactive oxygen species (ROS) increase antibiotic resistance in E. coli when exposed to sublethal levels of bactericidal antibiotics. Moreover, in December 2021, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine found increased oxidative stress and glutathione deficiency among COVID-19 patients.

Oxidative Stress Assay Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the consumables segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 44.63% in 2023, owing to increasing adoption of OSA in different end-use applications

Based on test type, the reactive oxygen species-based assays segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on technology, the ELISA technology segment held the market with the largest market share of 36.09% in 2023, owing to high market penetration and accurate results

Based on disease type, the cancer segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to an increasing patient base coupled high mortality rate and increasing R&D activities

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries dominated the global oxidative stress assay due to the significant involvement of companies in research activities to develop novel therapeutics for targeted diseases

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to factors such as high R&D expenditure, presence of major pharmaceutical companies, and government support for quality healthcare

Oxidative Stress Assay Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oxidative stress assay market on the basis of product, test type, technology, disease type, end user, and region:

Oxidative Stress Assay Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments

Consumables Kits Reagents

Services

Oxidative Stress Assay Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Indirect Assays Protein-Based Assays Lipid-Based Assays Nucleic Acid-Based Assays

Antioxidant Capacity Assays Glutathione Assays Ascorbic Acid Assays Cell-Based Exogenous Antioxidant Assays

Enzyme-Based Assays

Reactive Oxygen Species-Based Assays

Oxidative Stress Assay Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Flow Cytometry

Chromatography

Microscopy

Others

Oxidative Stress Assay Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiovascular disease

Respiratory Diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Others

Oxidative Stress Assay End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Academic Research institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Oxidative Stress Assay Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



List of Key Players in the Oxidative Stress Assay Market

Abcam Limited

AMSBIO

Cell Biolabs, Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Merck KGaA

ImmunoChemistry Technologies

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

OXFORD BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH

