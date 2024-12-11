Anti Stretch Mark Products Market Future Outlook Focuses on Natural and Organic Ingredients

The global anti stretch mark products market size is expected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. Anti stretch mark products contain active ingredients formulations that help in reducing the appearance of stretch marks. Increasing product acceptance and application by consumers are driving the demand.

Furthermore, brands have been incorporating social media awareness campaigns concerning stretch marks. For instance, in August 2019, Bio-Oil marketed by Union Swiss launched the #LoveYourMarks campaign on Instagram to promote its line of skincare oil to treat scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone and celebrate their imperfections while caring for their skin. Moreover, companies have been launching new products and targeting every demographic with different products. For instance, the COLLISTAR-skincare brand offers Pure Actives Anti stretch Marks cream formulated with elastin, hyaluronic acid, and collagen, which helps to reduce, soften, and improve the appearance of the unsightly color of existing stretch marks.

The market witnessed a decline in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as there has been a sharp decline in beauty and skincare products globally. Factors such as shelter-at-home, social distancing, and lockdowns have drastically impacted the urge to buy skincare items including anti stretch mark products as consumers have become more conscious about the spending habits to buy essential and daily routine products. The creams product segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Consumer preferences are shifting toward eco-friendly and green products that do not contain synthetic fragrances or harsh chemicals.

Growing brands and mergers in the industry with plant-based, vegan, and organic ingredients are expected to favor the segment growth. For instance, in 2017, Derme&Co group acquired Laboratoires Druide, an organic certified brand in order to design the best products. The online distribution channel is projected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. Consumers are switching from offline to online channels owing to the change in their purchasing patterns and a considerable shift in lifestyles. E-commerce platforms offer high levels of convenience, increased product visibility, and at-home delivery features, which are boosting the segment growth.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles of consumers. Additionally, emerging online shopping portals is one major trend witnessed in the market.

Anti Stretch Mark Products Market Report Highlights

New product launches and innovations in relation to stretch mark concerns are some of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to gain traction among consumers

The creams product segment led the market and held a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. Creams are among the prominent products opted for stretch scars, blemishes, and spots with high product launch rates

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028. Growing awareness regarding the importance of anti stretch mark products in countries, including China, India, and Japan, is one of the major factors supporting the market growth owing to the heightened demand for such products

List of Key Players of Anti Stretch Mark Products Market

L’Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Mustela

The Clorox Company (Burt’s Bees)

Bio Oil

Clarins

Earth Mama Organics

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

Crown Laboratories, Inc. (StriVectin)

