Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Expands with Innovative Technologies and Solutions

The global autonomous last mile delivery market size is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for delivery services that are both fast and cost-effective, in addition to the expanding e-commerce industry, has augmented the industry’s growth. In addition, due to a robust startup ecosystem in the robotics sector and rapid technological advancement, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Furthermore, autonomous last-mile delivery comprises autonomous vehicles delivering services and products to customers’ doorsteps without human assistance during the process.

It makes sure that the product is delivered to the customer within the allotted period without endangering the market image and dignity of the company. Moreover, associated benefits, such as shorter expected delivery times, a rise in the number of e-commerce customers, and urbanization, are projected to create numerous growth opportunities for the industry during the forecast period. Factors, such as technological advancement, robotics venture financing, and the increasing use of drones in the commercial sector, are also expected to contribute to the industry growth. Delivering smaller and lighter products efficiently with a drone is expected to eventually replace the existing system of using regular delivery vehicles.

For instance, in August 2022, Ottonomy, Inc. introduced Ottobot 2.0, the latest version of the company’s autonomous delivery robot, after its USD 3.3 million seed fundraising round concluded. The company stated that it intends to increase the number of Ottobot deployments in restaurants, shops, and airports, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. The deployment of autonomous last-mile delivery solutions, increased government funding for autonomous ground vehicle/drone upgrades, and the presence of major players, such as Amazon, Inc., and JD.com, are key factors projected to have a significant impact on the regional market in North America.

Several companies are functioning to commercialize aerial delivery drones for pharmaceutical products, food items, retail applications, and logistics. For instance, in February 2022, Wing Aviation LLC partnered with KFC (Australia), a fast-food restaurant chain, for on-demand delivery of fresh and hot items directly to their respective home or workplace in Logan, Queensland. Edge Analytics provides the same capability as a traditional analytics tool, with the exception of where the analytics are conducted. The key distinction is that edge analytics programmers must run on edge devices that may be limited in storage, computing power, or connection. Digitization has been the driving force behind the most recent revolutions. Companies have long struggled with how to extract relevant insights from the millions of nodes of data created each day by IoT-connected devices.

The number of linked gadgets, from a smartwatch to a smart speaker, is increasing the volume of data to be mined. Many new technologies, such as AI and Big Data, have become indispensable for gathering insights. North America will gain a larger market share in the edge analytics market due to an increase in the need for predictive analytics, which will increase the adoption of edge analytics solutions with a higher concentration of industrial and telecommunications industries. With the rise of IoT, there has been a surge in interest in edge analytics. For many firms, streaming data from different IoT sources produces a massive data repository that is challenging to manage.

