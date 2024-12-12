Biological Skin Substitutes Market Expands with Advances in Regenerative Medicine

The global biological skin substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 579.08 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.88% from 2025 to 2030 based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of skin diseases, rising incidence of chronic diseases & trauma emergencies, and increasing consciousness regarding tissue engineering, along with potential pipeline products, are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of tissue nano transfection technology. Furthermore, increasing government and private organizations’ investment in research and development activities is likely to boost the demand for biological skin substitutes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several aspects of the wound care process, which includes compliance with wound care visits, triggering alternative approaches such as the use of virtual care platforms or telemedicine and streaming videos on the social media platform to assist the patients with wound dressing and empowering a do-it-yourself wound dressing approach. There is an increasing desire to understand how the social dimensions of health impact the Quality of Life (QoL) and effectiveness of wound care patients. The direct consequence of such changes in health care is the disruption of the continuity of wound care in several ways. However, these changes have negatively impacted wound outcomes but also have driven the development of a virtual-based approach for patient visits.

The key companies in the market are attempting to improve their portfolio by upgrading their products, employing significant cooperative efforts, and considering acquisitions and government permissions to increase their client base and capture a larger share of the biological skin substitutes market.

Biological Skin Substitutes Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the human donor tissue-derived products segment accounted for the largest market share of 67.42% in 2024 as it allows better integration and acceptance by the patient’s body

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.13% over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds

Based on end-use, the hospital segment dominated the biological skin substitutes market with a revenue share of 54.97% in 2024. The outpatient facilities segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period owing to the shorter wait times and more flexible scheduling options

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 41.25% in 2024 owing to the presence of major companies in the region

Regional Insights

North America biological skin substitute market dominated the global marker with a revenue share of 41.25% in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for Advanced Wound Care (AWC) products and the rising incidence of burn injuries & chronic wounds. The market is dominated by a few major players, including companies such as Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith+Nephew, Stryker, and 3M. These companies and other organizations are investing heavily in R&D to improve the quality and efficacy of their products. For instance, as per the news published in January 2024, MTF Biologics- a non-profit organization has awarded a funding of more than USD 930,000 to six different organizations under its 2023 Innovation in Allograft Translational Research Grant Program. Such grants will further expand the allograft technology and support the growth of North America’s biological skin substitute market in the coming years.

List of Key Players in Biological Skin Substitute Market

Organogenesis Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Smith+Nephew

Tissue Regenix

MIMEDX Group, Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ))( Essity Health & Medical)

Stryker

Vericel Corporation

3M

BioTissue

