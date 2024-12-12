Caprylyl Glycol Market Expands with Rising Demand in Personal Care Products

The global caprylyl glycol market size is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to its extensive usage as a conditioning agent, preservative, and moisturizer in cosmetics & personal care, chemicals, and other industries.

Increasing demand for natural beauty products is one of the key drivers of increasing consumption of market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the potential risks associated with synthetic ingredients commonly used in conventional cosmetics. They are seeking products that are free from harmful chemicals, parabens, sulfates, and other potentially toxic substances. Natural and organic cosmetics, which are formulated with organic non-toxic ingredients are free from synthetic additives, are perceived as safer and more environmentally friendly alternatives.

The personal care & cosmetics industry is experiencing significant growth, which further contributes to the rising demand for natural and organic cosmetics. As consumers become more aware of the importance of self-care and grooming, the demand for a wide range of beauty and personal care products continues to increase. This includes skin & hair care, makeup, and other cosmetics items. This expansion of the beauty and personal care industry, coupled with the growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics, creates a favorable market environment for products.

It can be used to produce innovative formulations that address specific skincare concerns, such as anti-aging, hydration, or acne treatment. By combining caprylyl glycol with other active ingredients, companies can manufacture formulations that deliver multiple benefits to consumers. Caprylyl glycol’s compatibility with surfactants and its ability to form films on surfaces make it suitable for various industrial applications. Companies can explore the development of innovative formulations in areas such as textiles, plastics, and resins.

The personal care & cosmetics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period due to extensive usage of the market as a conditioning agent, preservative, and moisturizer in the process of manufacturing

The Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest CAGR of nearly 6.5%. The market is growing due to factors such as strong economic development coupled with the presence of large end-user industries in the region

The increasing influence of Western beauty standards, coupled with the desire for self-expression and enhanced appearance, has fueled the demand for a wide range of cosmetic products, thus aiding the market growth

Some derivatives of products, such as polyoxymethylene sorbitan esters (polysorbates) and polyethylene glycol, are permitted as food additives in various food products. They may be used as emulsifiers, stabilizers, or texture enhancers

The usage of markets is governed by regulatory bodies such as the European Protection Agency (EPA), European Union (EU), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in their respective countries

The market is characterized by the presence of a limited number of market players vying for a majority share. The firms have been indulging in research and development to offer new products. In addition, caprylyl glycol is used as an ingredient in the production of various beauty products by key cosmetics manufacturers. For instance, in August 2023, Evonik Industries AG announced the launch of a new line of fermented actives, which addresses the issues of skin aging. The products enhance skin resurfacing and enable a healthy balance of the skin microbiota.

