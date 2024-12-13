Centrifugal Pump Market Expansion Driven by Rising Industrial Demand

The global centrifugal pump market size is expected to reach USD 50.54 billion by 2030, expanding at 4.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The centrifugal demand has escalated owing to the increase in pump demand for pressure fluids. The pumps are primarily used for accelerating fluids, like water, chemicals, sludge treatment liquids, wastewater, oil, bleaches, and resins.

Increasing demand for water in domestic and industrial applications due to the growing world population is driving the market growth. Expanding population, rapid urbanization, technological developments, and growth in infrastructure have augmented the demand for fresh and processed water across the globe. This in turn is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, water scarcity is affecting regions across the globe owing to the lack of freshwater resources, there is an increased need for wastewater treatment to meet the rising demand for clean water. This is expected to drive the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market over the forecast period.

Expanding industrial sectors including food & beverage, chemicals, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, power, metal & mining, textiles, semiconductors, and oil & gas result in increased consumption of clean water, which is expected to drive the demand for the centrifugal pump industry across the globe.

Manufacturers of centrifugal pumps adopt several strategies including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographical expansions to enhance their market penetration and cater to the changing technological demand for equipment from various end-use industries such as agriculture, construction & building services, water & wastewater, power generation, oil & gas, chemical, and others. For instance, in October 2022, Sulzer introduces updated features for the AHLSTAR A line of process pumps. AHLSTAR A pumps made of ductile iron have a 180°C temperature limit and a maximum working pressure of 16 bars.

Centrifugal Pump Market Report Highlights

The single stage configuration segment led the market and accounted for 60.4% of the global revenue share in 2024.

The radial flow pump design segment led the market and accounted for 62.6% of the global revenue share in 2024. Radial flow pumps work by pushing water toward the outside edge of a revolving impeller.

The agriculture end use segment led the market and accounted for 24.7% of the global revenue share in 2024. The centrifugal pump industry is anticipated to be driven by an expanding application scope due to benefits including reduced harmful gas emissions, wear and corrosion protection, electrical resistance, and thickness capacity.

Asia Pacific centrifugal pump market dominated globally in 2024 with a 46.4% revenue share. The Asia Pacific region, driven by rapid industrialization in countries like India, China, and Japan, is experiencing strong growth in the centrifugal pump industry.

Key Centrifugal Pump Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the industry include Grundfos, Xylem, Flowserve, and ITT Corporation.

Grundfos Holding A/S is renowned for its innovative and efficient water solutions that cover a wide range of applications, including water supply, wastewater treatment, and heating & cooling systems. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of pump types, such as circulator pumps (used in heating and air conditioning), submersible pumps, and centrifugal pumps. These products serve both residential and commercial markets, providing solutions for a myriad of purposes, including irrigation, water treatment, and municipal water supply. The company has a wide network of partners, distributors, and sub-dealers that are directly accessible in about 56 countries through 83 operational companies globally.

Xylem specializes in the design and production of highly engineered products and solutions tailored for critical applications, primarily within the water industry. It offers a comprehensive array of products, services, and solutions that are designed to cater to water scarcity, resilience, quality, and affordability through the entire water cycle. The company occupies distinctive market positions in key application sectors, such as water transport, treatment, dewatering, analytical instrumentation and measurement, sophisticated metering technologies, evaluation services for infrastructure, and digital and software solutions for utilities. It has a wide customer base in roughly 150 countries catered by the distinct global distribution network consisting of independent channel partners and direct sales forces.

Flowserve and Kirloskar Brothers Limited are some of the emerging market participants in the market.

Flowserve Corporation manufactures comprehensive flow control systems and provides aftermarket services. The company has a strong operational presence in more than 50 countries. Currently, it operates 206 facilities, including manufacturing and quick response centers (QRS), around the globe and provides an array of aftermarket services such as installation, advanced diagnostics, retrofitting, and repair. The company has been supplying more than 10,000 customers globally, including OEMs. power, chemical, water, oil & gas, and general industries.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is a prominent Indian engineering company established in 1888, renowned for its expertise in fluid management systems. Headquartered in Pune, it specializes in the manufacturing of pumps, valves, and other fluid-handling equipment, catering to diverse sectors such as water supply, irrigation, power generation, and industrial applications. With a legacy of innovation and commitment to quality, KBL has expanded its operations globally, establishing a strong presence in various international markets. The company’s focus on sustainable practices and technological advancement has solidified its reputation as a leader in the engineering sector.

List of Key Players of Centrifugal Pump Market

Grundfos

Xylem

Flowserve

ITT Corporation

CIRCOR International

Baker Hughes

Gardner Denver

Ebara Corporation

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Tsurumi Manufacturing

