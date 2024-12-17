Fried Onion Market: Innovations Enhancing Flavor and Texture in Food Products

The global fried onion market size is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing popularity for ready to eat meals coupled with growing consumer awareness towards plant-based foods globally are the major factors driving the market demand.

The market has been growing due to increased consumption of packaged foods and the use of these in exotic cuisines. In addition, the rising trend of ready to eat meals has expanded the consumer base. The growth is also been driven by the increase in usage of fried onion powder in food service and the retail sector. Furthermore, growing consumer inclination towards experimenting with newer flavor is driving the sales for powder products.

Rising consumer demand for international cuisine coupled with growing multicultural populace is also supporting the market demand. In addition, rapid economic development, growing disposable incomes, and urbanization are also proliferating the market demand. Also, the expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets is anticipated to drive the market demand.

The growing food service sector is also supporting the expansion since chefs, restaurants, and caterers are the main users of the product for its aromatic and sensory qualities.In addition, the demand for multicuisine foods in Asia is boosting market development possibilities over the forecast period.

The increasing usage of internet usage and wide availability of snack products online is bolstering market growth. Moreover, several e-commerce firms, such as JD.com and Amazon, are collaborating with snack manufacturers and retail stores to provide grocery items through their online channels.

Fried Onion Market Report Highlights

Strings held the largest market share in 2022 owing to its easy availability and rising demand for ready to eat meals.

Meal toppings segment emerged as the largest application segment with the highest revenue share in 2022 owing to rising demand for snack products among consumers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for plant-based snacks in the region

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global market is anticipated to witness competition among the companies due to the presence of many players across the industry. Several companies are increasing their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge in the market.Manufacturers are engaged in research & development activities related to products that are used in the manufacturing of fried onion.

List of Key Players of Fried Onion Market

